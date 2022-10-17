Opinion: Middlesbrough must make this transfer call in January regarding Derby-linked man

Middlesbrough’s extremely disappointing start to the season continued last Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers at the Riverside Stadium.

An own-goal from Darragh Lenihan and a strike from Sam Gallagher allowed the visitors to seal all three points in this particular fixture.

Currently 22nd in the Championship standings, Boro cannot afford to make a mistake when it comes to recruiting Chris Wilder’s successor.

Yet to appoint a new manager, Middlesbrough will need to get their recruitment spot on in order to avoid the possibility of being dragged into a relegation battle in the coming months.

Regardless of who is handed over the reins at Boro, decisions will need to be made regarding the futures of some of the club’s players.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough is Darnell Fisher.

According to a report from The Sun yesterday, Derby County are believed to be interested in signing Fisher from Middlesbrough in January.

It is understood that the Rams are eyeing up a potential loan move for the defender as Paul Warne aims to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad.

Warne worked alongside Fisher during his time in charge of Rotherham United and is aiming to guide Derby back to the Championship in 2023.

If this report turns out to be correct, it could be argued that Middlesbrough should sanction a loan move for Fisher to the Rams.

As a result of a knee injury that he suffered in 2021, the defender missed the entirety of the previous campaign and has yet to make his return to senior action this season.

Whereas Fisher is currently training with his team-mates, he is not expected to be fit enough to play at senior level again until the New Year.

When he is ready to play, the right-back will find it extremely difficult to displace Isaiah Jones from Middlesbrough’s starting eleven.

Jones has chipped in with four direct goal contributions from his wing-back role this season and is unquestionably one of the most important members of Boro’s squad.

Instead of waiting for a chance to impress at Middlesbrough, a loan move to a team like Derby could be exactly what Fisher needs.

By featuring week-in, week-out for another side, the 28-year-old could regain his confidence as well as his match fitness before returning to Boro ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Given that Fisher has made 157 Championship appearances during his career, there is every chance that he will go on to excel in a lower division under the guidance of the right manager.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No