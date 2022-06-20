Opinion: Middlesbrough must consider stepping up their pursuit of Leicester City man this summer

With the transfer window now open for Championship sides, Middlesbrough will be keen to secure the services of some fresh faces as they step up their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign.

Boro have already opted to make some alterations to their squad ahead of the upcoming term.

As well as cutting ties with Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor, Middlesbrough have also sanctioned moves for Nathan Wood, Toyosi Olusanya and Joe Lumley.

Whereas Wood and Olusanya have joined Swansea City and St Mirren on permanent deals, Lumley has been loaned out to Reading.

As a result of Lumley’s departure, Middlesbrough are now relatively short of options in the goalkeeping position.

Given that Boro are believed to be open to offers for Luke Daniels, they will need to sign two players in the current transfer window if he leaves.

According to a report from The Athletic, Boro have agreed a deal to sign Liam Roberts on a free transfer.

The keeper, who managed to claim 21 clean-sheets in League Two for Northampton Town last season, will put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal when he completes his medical today.

It is understood that Roberts will serve as a back-up option to another shot-stopper for the upcoming campaign.

As per the same report, Middlesbrough are also keeping tabs on Karl Darlow and Daniel Iversen.

If this turns out to be true, it could be argued that Boro ought to consider stepping up their pursuit of Iversen as the Leicester City man has recently produced some promising performances in the Championship.

Loaned out to Preston North End last year, the keeper managed to claim a respectable total of 13 clean-sheets in the second-tier.

In terms of his overall performance, Iversen did not make a single error which directly led to a goal as he recorded an average Sofa Score match rating of 6.93 at this level.

Quiz: Are these 20 Middlesbrough transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 Middlesbrough bought Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest True False

With Leicester seemingly keen to sanction another temporary move for the keeper, Middlesbrough should not hesitate when it comes to engaging in negotiations as Iversen may not be short of offers.

By offering the Foxes assurances regarding game-time, Boro could potentially convince them to loan the 24-year-old.

Whereas it may take Roberts some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never featured in this division before, Iversen will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running as he has played 69 games at this level.

By learning from Boro manager Chris Wilder’s guidance, there is every chance that Iversen will make considerable strides in terms of his development at the Riverside Stadium which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on the club’s fortunes in the second-tier.