Opinion: Middlesbrough must consider stepping up pursuit of 28-year-old as transfer window looms

Despite the fact that the transfer window is not scheduled until June, Middlesbrough have already been linked with a number of players in recent weeks.

Boro manager Chris Wilder will be aiming to assemble a squad which is capable of launching a push for promotion in his first full season in charge of the club.

Although Middlesbrough did produce some promising performances in the second-tier last season, a poor end to the term resulted in them missing out on a place in the play-offs.

When you consider that Boro conceded in five of their last seven league games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Wilder decides to bolster his defensive options in the coming months.

Set to wave goodbye to Neil Taylor, Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba when their contracts expire, Middlesbrough could find it beneficial to step up their pursuit of a player who has recently emerged as a potential target for the club.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Darragh Lenihan.

If this speculation turns out to be true, Boro must not hesitate when it comes to making a move for the Blackburn Rovers defender as he will not be short of offers this summer.

Lenihan, who is currently on course to become a free-agent due to the fact that his existing deal at Ewood Park is set to reach a crescendo this summer, has also been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion in recent weeks.

A stand-out performer for Blackburn in the Championship last season, Lenihan made 41 appearances at this level as he helped his side secure an eighth place finish.

As well as making 1.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game, Lenihan also won 5.1 aerial duels as he recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.10 in the second-tier.

Given that Middlesbrough and Blackburn both utilised three centre-backs in their respective formations for the majority of the previous campaign, it may not take Lenihan too much time to adapt to life at the Riverside Stadium.

Having played 219 Championship games during his career, the 28-year-old knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level and thus could potentially go on to become an important player for Boro as they aim to emerge as legitimate contenders for a top-two finish in this division.

By offering Lenihan a lucrative deal in the coming weeks, Middlesbrough may be able to convince him to make the move to Teesside.