Opinion: Middlesbrough must consider offering 2017 signing fresh terms as summer window looms

Middlesbrough will be looking to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark this weekend when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship.

Boro kept their hopes of sealing a place in the play-offs alive last Saturday by sealing a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium.

A brace from Matt Crooks as well as an own-goal from Lewis Baker allowed Middlesbrough to seal all three points in this fixture.

Boro will secure a top-six finish if they beat Preston and Sheffield United or Luton Town suffer defeat in their respective clashes with Fulham and Reading.

If Middlesbrough miss out on a play-off spot, Saturday’s game could potentially be the final game that Jonny Howson participates in for the club.

Since joining Boro in 2017, Howson has made 229 appearances in all competitions.

During the current campaign, the midfielder has only missed one league fixture and thus is almost certain to start against Preston.

Considering that Howson is a key component in Chris Wilder’s side, it is somewhat of a surprise that talks have yet to take place between the two parties over fresh terms.

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport, Howson revealed that his future is not set to be resolved until the end of the season.

Set to become a free-agent in June when his contract with Middlesbrough expires, Howson may not be short of offers as he certainly still has what it takes to thrive in the second-tier.

Instead of risking the possibility of losing their captain, Boro must consider offering him a new deal as he has been very impressive at times this season.

As well as providing five direct goal contributions in the Championship, Howson has made 1.7 tackles and has completed 42.8 passes per game (as per WhoScored).

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.74, the 33-year-old will be confident in his ability to compete regardless of what division Boro find themselves participating in next season.

Although it would be naive to suggest that Howson should be offered a long-term deal due to his age, a short-term contract would be ideal for both parties.

While Middlesbrough will be able to call upon the services of an individual who was named as the club’s Player of the Year on Sunday, Howson will be able to continue to test himself at a high level.