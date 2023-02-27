Opinion: Middlesbrough missed their best chance to cash in on 23-year-old amid West Ham & Crystal Palace interest

If you are a Middlesbrough fan then you’ve had plenty to smile about since Michael Carrick took charge, but perhaps not all of the players he has at his disposal are feeling the joy.

Boro have been in sparkling form for the most part under the ex-Manchester United and England player, winning 13 of his 18 league matches in charge of the Teessiders, with the only real slip-ups coming away from home, with defeats against Preston North End, Burnley, Sunderland and West Brom.

Because of their fantastic form for the most part, Carrick hasn’t made many unforced changes to his starting 11, with some rotation here and there occasionally, but one of his big decisions back in December was to drop Isaiah Jones from his line-up.

That was a big call considering the come-up Boro’s right-sided speedster has had in the last 18 months – he was plucked from non-league Tooting & Mitcham in 2019 and had to play for the club’s development squad and go out on loan before he got a chance, but when he did he definitely took it.

The start of the 2021-22 season saw him brought into the first-team fold by Neil Warnock, mainly as a winger, but he found his true calling as a right wing-back under Chris Wilder’s management as he ended the campaign with nine assists to his name in the league.

Starting the current season as one of the league’s most exciting talents out wide, big things were expected of Jones and he was even linked with a summer move to Premier League clubs such as West Ham United.

His form has been patchy though this season – there has been flashes of brilliance from time to time and he has notched three goals and three assists, with links persisting still to the Hammers and also Crystal Palace, whose interest was revealed back in October.

A change of system though under Carrick, which has seen him operate as more of a winger as opposed to a wing-back, has seen a down-turn in his creative output for whatever reason, and with his performances being quite inconsistent, the 23-year-old has lost his place in the starting 11 to Marcus Forss.

Forss is naturally a striker but has been shifted to the right flank in place of Jones, with his league appearances for the last two months being solely substitute outings.

This is a player that could have been potentially cashed in on back in the summer for big money, yet Boro perhaps felt as though he could not be sold as Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier had already departed – there was no real need to bring more money in.

They could be seriously regretting that decision now though – Jones was perhaps a £10 million-plus rated player back in the summer but the more time he spends out of the team, the more his value is decreasing.

If Carrick decides to utilise him again and he recovers his form, then Boro could be back in business when it comes to Jones and his potential worth, but right now it’s looking like poor business to not field offers for his services.