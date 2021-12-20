Opinion: Middlesbrough man seems like a perfect fit for Millwall

Middlesbrough striker Uche Ikpeazu has been given the green light to find a new club in January, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 26-year-old, who arrived in the north-east in the Summer has shown his quality and physicality for Boro this season, with the club’s decision to allow him to leave in January being more to do with a change of philosophy now that Chris Wilder is at the club.

There is no doubting that Ikpeazu has the skillset to carry on competing in England’s second-tier, and it would appear that Millwall would be one of the better-suited clubs.

The Lions are currently monitoring the forward’s situation at Middlesbrough, according to Alan Nixon and as seen in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Ikpeazu’s physicality means that he is a real force to stop when challenging in the air and when holding the ball up to introduce others into play.

He has also shown over the last couple of seasons that he can take chances in the Championship.

Ikpeazu has not proven to be the most prolific of forwards in the division, but when presented with the opportunities, he has tended to take them.

The 26-year-old is also an intelligent forward who works well with the attacking players within the squad, which could be an excellent boost to the likes of Sheyi Ojo, Jed Wallace, Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw, whilst he would immediately up the competition and intensity levels.

It is no surprise to see Millwall interested in the frontman and he possesses a lot of desirable attributes that would make him a shrewd signing for The Lions.

However, it is likely that the club will face divisional competition for him, as he has proven over the last 18 months that he can make an impact at Championship level.

It has also emerged that his former club Wycombe Wanderers are also in pursuit, with the Chairboys currently fighting at the top end of League One once again, as promotion back to the Championship is more than a realistic target.

It is a shame that it has not worked out at Middlesbrough, but with the different approach that Wilder has at Boro, it seems for the best.