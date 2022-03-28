Opinion: Middlesbrough man must step up to the mark amid uncertainty surrounding his future

Middlesbrough will be looking to keep their push for a play-off place on track this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Peterborough United.

Currently two points adrift of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship standings, Boro’s fate is still in their own hands as they have two games in hand over Tony Mowbray’s side.

Having started two of Middlesbrough’s last three league fixtures, it will be intriguing to see whether Lee Peltier is handed the opportunity to impress against Posh.

Signed by former Boro boss Neil Warnock last year, the defender has been deployed on a sporadic basis in the Championship this season.

Not helped by the fact that he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season, Peltier has been unable to establish himself as a key part of Boro’s setup as he has been limited to just 18 league appearances.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, Peltier has managed to illustrate that he is still capable of delivering the goods at this level during the current campaign.

Particularly impressive in Middlesbrough’s recent clash with Millwall, the defender helped his side keep a clean-sheet in this game by winning five aerial duels and making two tackles as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.26 at The Den.

By stepping up to the mark between now and the end of the season, Peltier could potentially bolster his chances of earning a new contract.

The 35-year-old’s current deal with Middlesbrough is set to expire in June and he has yet to engage in talks over fresh terms.

Whereas current Boro boss Chris Wilder may find it beneficial to look into the possibility of signing younger players this summer who could go on to make a positive impact for his side in the coming years, he could opt to extend Peltier’s stay depending on the standard of the defender’s upcoming performances.

A failure to perform consistently will almost certainly result in Peltier parting ways with Middlesbrough.

However, by using his wealth of Championship experience to his advantage, the defender may go on to play a significant role for Boro as they aim to secure a return to the Premier League.

With the likes of Sol Bamba, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair providing Peltier with competition in the heart of defence, the former Cardiff City man knows that he will need to impress Wilder when he is selected to feature again at this level.