Derby County need to add some more fire-power to their ranks for their promotion push in the 2023-24 League One season - but they keep on running into dead ends.

Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn have both signed for the Rams, but that will not be enough to add to James Collins over the course of a whole campaign for Paul Warne.

It is very clear to see that Warne wants more attackers, but his pursuit of Michael Smith and Billy Sharp look set to end in failures.

A loan move for Sheffield Wednesday target man Smith has been turned down, whilst 37-year-old Sharp was in talks with County but according to Alan Nixon now looks more likely to be signing for MLS outfit LA Galaxy in a surprise switch.

And with experienced options running thin on the ground now for Derby, they should now be looking into a loan swoop for Middlesbrough attacker Josh Coburn - especially after Michael Carrick's recent comments on his future.

Who is Josh Coburn?

The 20-year-old graduated from the Middlesbrough academy just a couple of years after being picked up from Sunderland and made his professional debut for Boro in April 2021 - scoring his first goal in just his second outing against Sheffield Wednesday.

Coburn made mainly appearances off the bench in the league during the 2021-22 season, scoring four times in 18 appearanes, but his crowning moment came in an FA Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur, scoring the winning goal in extra time to push the Teessiders into the quarter-finals.

With a lack of game-time expected in 2022-23, Coburn was sent out on loan to Bristol Rovers of League One, and despite being somewhat overshadowed by the exploits of Aaron Collins, the youngster managed to fire in 10 third tier goals in 35 matches played for Joey Barton's side.

And despite the profile of player they have been going for this summer in attack, Derby need someone who is athletic and has a bit of pace instead of a goal-poacher like Sharp who is at the back end of his career.

Coburn would therefore fit the bill, and it also looks as though he could be available to move.

What has Michael Carrick said on Josh Coburn's Middlesbrough future?

Despite Chuba Akpom seemingly departing Boro in the near future and their lack of big striker signing this summer - albeit they have agreed a fee for Atalanta's Emmanuel Latte Lath - it doesn't look as though Coburn has a short-term future at the Riverside Stadium as Boro push for promotion to the Premier League.

Head coach Michael Carrick has hinted though that the youngster could head out on loan again - but it will depend on the dealings that Boro do from an incoming standpoint first.

“It’s a little bit dependent on other things,” Carrick said, per the Northern Echo.

“I think we’ve got a clear idea - well, we’ve definitely got a clear idea of what the plan is for Josh.

“We know what we want it to look like. But there are a couple of ifs and buts in that, as you’d expect at this stage of the summer.

"We’ve certainly got a plan of what we want to happen though, and hopefully it will play out like that.”

Having played last season for a League One side who were just promoted to that level, it would make sense for Coburn to have a step up in quality and head to a club that are expected to be in the automatic promotion race.

And he could add a new dimension to Derby's options in the final third as with the service he'd probably get from the current squad at Pride Park, you could easily see Coburn being at least a 15 goal a season player before heading back to Boro next year ready for Championship football.