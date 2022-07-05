Opinion: Middlesbrough interest in Everton man looks to be well worth pursuing for key position

With three first-team signings already confirmed, Middlesbrough have had a busy start to the summer transfer window, and it seems they are not stopping there anytime soon.

According to reports from The Express, ‘Boro boss Chris Wilder is turning his attention to adding to his attacking options, with Everton striker Ellis Simms apparently on the radar at The Riverside Stadium.

Considering the circumstances, that is something that does look as though it would be a rather smart piece of business for Middlesbrough to get done this summer.

With Andraz Sporar, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly having all left the club following the expiration of their loan deals at the end of last season, there is undoubtedly a need for extra firepower to be added to the squad going into the coming campaign.

Are these 20 statements about former Middlesbrough players true or false?

1 of 20 Juninho signed for Boro for the first time in 1996 True False

That centre forward void is one that Simms is capable of filling, and the context behind a potential move, means you could argue there would be more reason to be confident about this deal paying off, than his most recent Premier League predecessors at the Riverside in Balogun and Connolly, who in 37 appearances between them, managed just five goals in total.

Prior to their temporary spells with ‘Boro last season, neither player had experienced a loan stint, with the exception of two games for Connolly in Luton in League One in 2019.

Instead, Balogun arrived at Middlesbrough with ten Arsenal appearances and two goals to his name, while Connolly had found the net eight times in 52 outings for Brighton.

By contrast, Simms does not have that extent of top level experience with his parent club under his belt, having only ever made just one senior appearance for Everton.

What he does have however, is a considerable amount of proven success when it comes to previous loan spells.

Across loan spells with Blackpool and Hearts in the second half of each of the last two seasons, Simms has managed to score 17 goals and provide two assists in 45 games for those clubs in total, helping the Seasiders to promotion from League One in 2021.

As a result, if Simms was to make a move such as this, both he and Middlesbrough would complete a deal in the knowledge that he can thrive in a range of situations, and deliver the good even when not in the sort of situation he was familiar with at Everton.

Beyond that, given it has been suggested that a number of other Championship, as well as Rangers and Hearts themselves in the top-flight north of the border, are interested in signing Simms this summer, completing a deal for the 21-year-old would be another eye-catching piece of business from ‘Boro.

With that in mind, it seems that the track record Simms already possesses, and the need for that extra firepower at the Riverside Stadium, means that even though Middlesbrough’s most recent striker signings from the Premier League did not work out as would have been hoped, this is still a deal that looks to be well worth taking a chance on.