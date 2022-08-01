Opinion: Middlesbrough have plenty of transfer work to do following latest developments

Middlesbrough had the exit of Marcus Tavernier confirmed on Monday morning.

The midfielder has signed for Bournemouth as part of a five year deal to keep him at the Vitality Stadium until 2027.

This comes as a huge blow to Boro that has come right on the cusp of the new campaign.

The 23-year old missed the team’s 1-1 draw with West Brom with the deal being finalised in recent days.

The fee will earn Middlesbrough £10 million, potentially rising to up to £12 million in add-ons.

That makes it the second eight-figure fee that the club has received this summer transfer window following the sale of Djed Spence to Tottenham Hotspur.

But while the sale of Spence was essentially a free hit given he wasn’t even a member of the squad last season, Tavernier was an essential part of Chris Wilder’s midfield.

Boro had some very obvious holes in the squad that needed to be filled going into the window, but this now leaves a further position that needs reinforcement.

The likes of Riley McGree, Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks are all very solid players, but greater strength in depth will be needed over such a long and taxing Championship campaign.

If Boro have the ambition of competing for promotion over the next 12 months, then Wilder needs to be backed over the next four weeks.

An adequate replacement for Tavernier needs to be found, along with additions up front.

Marcus Forss has come into the team from Brentford, Chuba Akpom has been brought back into the fold and Duncan Watmore is still at the club.

But none of these options inspire confidence that they can provide the ruthlessness and consistency in front of goal needed to earn a top six berth, let alone a top two finish.

Josh Coburn is also too young and inexperienced to be relied upon in such a high pressure role, and should be heading out on loan as has been hinted.

Other signings like Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan were shrewd additions to the squad that have upgraded in important positions.

But there is still work that needs to be done to bring in a proven Championship calibre forward and now a replacement for Tavernier must be found as well.

It is a lot of work with only four weeks until deadline day, but it could be the most crucial period of the season for the club.