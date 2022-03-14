Opinion: Middlesbrough could solve their left-footed defender puzzle by making summer transfer move for Luton Town man

After floundering in the early months of the 2021-22 season, Middlesbrough have definitely got their mojo back under Chris Wilder since his appointment in November 2021.

Some thought Neil Warnock’s sacking in favour of bringing Wilder to the Riverside was a harsh and premature decision, however Steve Gibson’s decision is proving to be a shrewd one.

Right now we have no idea where Boro will be plying their trade in 2022-23 – they could get into the play-off positions by the end of the season and get promoted to the Premier League that way, but if they don’t then it will be a sixth consecutive campaign in the second tier.

What we do know is though that Wilder will be targeting a specific type of player in the summer and that is a left-footed defender to bring some more balance to his back-line.

Right now, Wilder’s regular back three is Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair – all right-footers – but when his Sheffield United side were at their peak in the Premier League he had Chris Basham and Jack O’Connell either side of John Egan as ‘overlapping centre-backs’, which have become a Wilder trademark.

Wilder is therefore missing an ‘O’Connell’ in his team right now, and he needs someone who is not only solid defensively but is good on the ball and can be effective in the final third.

If Boro stay in the Championship, then their man may be plying his trade currently at Kenilworth Road for Luton Town in the form of Kal Naismith.

When the Scot was playing for Portsmouth five years ago in League Two and scoring 15 goals in the 2016-17 season as a winger for them, Naismith probably wouldn’t have predicted that he’d become a centre-back by the time he was 30 years old.

He in-fact transitioned into a defender by the end of 2019 at Wigan Athletic though, becoming the fall-guy in the midst of an injury crisis at the DW Stadium – however it appeared that he was solid enough in the position to catch the attention of Luton.

After joining the Hatters in January 2021, Naismith played as a left-back and a winger before playing on the left-hand side of both a back two and a back three, and in the current campaign he’s played 33 of his 35 matches as a centre-back.

Because of his early career as an attacking player, Naismith would probably be perfect for Wilder’s system in the Championship and the stats from Wyscout show that – despite being a defender now he’s averaged 2.25 dribbles per game, 39.84 passes a match.

Naismith has also developed into a really solid defender though, averaging 7.45 interceptions per match and 5.47 aerial duels a game with a 57.9 per cent success rate, and being a part of a solid defensive unit like Luto’s – who sit seventh in the Championship – he is clearly doing something right.

With a contract at the Hatters that expires this summer, Boro could have a real bargain on their hands if they decide to make a move – and it’s a move that would be an incredibly shrewd one.