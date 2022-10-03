Opinion: Middlesbrough are right to be looking at this kind of managerial appointment following departure of Chris Wilder

After Middlesbrough narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last season, they were a team expected to be pushing towards the top of the table again this term.

Chris Wilder strengthened his team in the summer and although there looked to be areas of improvement, the squad looked fairly good.

Therefore, it was a surprise to see Boro start the season in poor form failing to win a game until their sixth of the season which came against Swansea City.

The only other win they’ve managed to get until this point came against Sunderland at the start of the month leaving them sat 22nd in the league with five games lost so far.

At the weekend they took on bottom of the league Coventry City who picked up their first win of the season beating Boro 1-0 and this proved to be the final straw with the club today announcing the departure of Wilder.

This week the Reds take on Birmingham City mid-week before facing Millwall at the weekend so the club will no doubt be eager to appoint a replacement as soon as they can.

There are a number of names surrounding the job so far including Gary O’Neil, Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards.

Following a managerial dismissal, there are always questions over which direction the club should go in whether that be an experienced head or someone more up and coming and it seems Boro are interested in trying to do the latter.

O’Neil has never had a first team managerial job with his current role as caretaker boss at Bournemouth his first taste of solo management.

Meanwhile, Corberan and Edwards have both managed just one club in the Championship in very recent times too.

These kinds of appointments can be seen as riskier ones and with good reason – there’s a lack of experience and proven ability there and given Boro have six games coming up this month, the wrong appointment could put their season into a lot of jeopardy.

However, when you consider that three of Boro’s pervious four managers have been Chris Wilder, Neil Warnock and Tony Pulis – all men with experience in the top flight, you have to wonder whether this has proven to be the best way of appointing for them.

There has been speculation surrounding the reasons behind Wilder’s departure, above just results and it seems as though the boss may not have felt like he had the entire backing of the board in the summer transfer window which, if true, is another factor that could make the job easier for someone who may be used to working with smaller budgets.

Whilst Chris Wilder transformed Boro last season, it doesn’t seem as though the players have responded to him this year and the experienced heads in the past didn’t seem to have much more luck.

Therefore, whilst a risk, it feels as though Middlesbrough may be making the right choice to look at a manager with up and coming talent as long as they feel they are all on one page going into the appointment.