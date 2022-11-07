Opinion: Michael Carrick is already making his mark at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough currently sit 20th in the Championship, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Boro drew 1-1 with Bristol City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, in what was new head coach Michael Carrick’s first home game in charge. Andreas Weimann finished off a nicely worked move to put the Robins ahead in the 10th minute, before Chuba Akpom scored his third goal in three games just two minutes into the second half to equalise for the hosts. Despite controlling large parts of the game and creating a number of chances, Boro could not find a winner, being frustrated by both City keeper Max O’Leary’s fine form and their own wastefulness in front of goal.

Carrick, who replaced Chris Wilder at the end of October, has won one, drawn one and lost one of his three games in charge. After a late defeat at Preston in his opening game, Boro won 3-1 away at Hull before sharing the points with the Robins at the weekend.

But Carrick was pleased with what he saw and believes that if his side can repeat their performance from that game, then the results will soon follow.

“I think play pretty much like that. No game is ever the same so it’s never a case of just doing the same again, but put in the building blocks in terms of performance and how we want to do that. I’m one of them, whatever has gone before, history between teams and where you’re playing, it doesn’t really matter, it’s what we can do to be better from the last game to the next game,” Carrick told Teesside Live. “We’re positive. Two away games coming up so we go into them looking forward to both.”

The 41-year-old is right to be confident as there have plenty of good signs in the early weeks of his first managerial post.

One of the main positives from Carrick’s first few games has been the consistency in his team selection. This suggests that Carrick is clear in the way he wants his teams to play and is willing to allow his players the time to build understandings and partnerships in his preferred formation. Carrick has only made one change to his starting line-up, underlining the stability he has brought to the team.

In his final few weeks in charge, Wilder did not seem to know his best team. Defensively, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan, Anfernee Dijksteel and Marc Bola were all tried and rotated regularly as part of his three central defenders, yet none managed to nail down a place in the team. He also could not find the right formula up front, with Rodrigo Muniz, Chuba Akpom, Duncan Watmore and Marcus Forss all struggling for regular minutes.

But Carrick has changed this, switching to a back four of Tommy Smith, Fry, Lenihan and Ryan Giles and although Boro have conceded once in all three games, they look far more settled and assured at the back.

He has also made some notable tactical changes, moving Isaiah Jones from wing-back to a more advanced position, allowing him to showcase the attacking talents which made him such an exciting prospect last season. Riley McGree has also been moved out to the left and he was one of Boro’s brightest players at the weekend, beginning to thrive after a slow start to the season. Perhaps the best change of Carrick’s time in charge has been playing Akpom in the number 10 position, with three goals in three games underlining the manager’s tactical credentials.

The 27-year-old, who was not even given a squad number by Wilder at the start of the season, has scored seven goals overall this season and Carrick said he saw something in the former Arsenal man when he arrived on Teesside.

“We all have different opinions and see different things,” Carrick explained to Teesside Live.

“I’m not set on a certain system… it’s just trying to play to the players’ strengths, and that’s kind of where he’s fallen in and he’s doing great. Sometimes, when you’re in that form you just want the next game – I think we’re all like that at the moment. It’s just instinct at times (the new role). That’s the beauty of football.”

Carrick seems to have a lot of belief in his players and this will help a squad that was undoubtedly low of confidence after their poor form at the start of the season. His positivity is in contrast to Wilder, who had become increasingly negative towards the end of his time at Boro and was known for occasionally singling out players in post-match press conferences.

Wilder was unhappy at the business, or lack of, done by the club in the summer. When Matthew Hoppe, a 21-year-old striker, was signed from Mallorca in the summer, Wilder revealed that he asked for the number 9 shirt, but he refused because he was hoping to sign another player in that position. He also said that he had left other notable squad numbers free for the same reason.

While on the surface it may seem as though Wilder simply had other targets lined up, comments like these undermined the confidence of members of his squad as it sent the message he did not believe in those already at the club, or that he was happy with the signings made by head of football Kieran Scott. This became a particular problem when Boro did not fill the squad numbers Wilder had left blank, meaning he was having to rely on players he had made it publicly clear he did not believe in.

But Carrick’s interview style is totally different, choosing to focus on the positives and doing his work on the training ground. He comes across calm and as someone who will not get carried away whatever the result, backing his players in front of the media.

Perhaps Riley McGree’s comments best underline the change in attitude Carrick has brought to the club.

“I think there is a real calmness and a clear identity with how we want to play. There is an emphasis on trusting each other and believing in yourself,” McGree told Teesside Live.

“Definitely, the one big thing I’ve said since he’s come is just this massive calmness around him, while you definitely feel the belief he has in us as players and it’s a massive confidence boost. The way he speaks to players is nothing but positive, which is awesome.”

If Carrick can continue to develop the identity in the way he wants to play and give the players the confidence they need, then the only way is up with the former Manchester United midfielder in charge.