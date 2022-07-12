Opinion: Michael Appleton should look to bring Lincoln City favourite to Blackpool

Tasked with continuing Blackpool’s upward trajectory, Michael Appleton is currently looking to assemble a squad that can surpass last season’s 16th-placed finish.

Neil Critchley enjoyed tremendous success as Seasiders boss during his two years in charge of the Lancashire outfit, winning promotion to the Championship in excellent fashion, before enjoying a strong first campaign back in the second tier.

Heading for pastures new in a coaching role at Aston Villa, it is now the former Lincoln City boss who will be looking to push his Blackpool side further than what was achieved last time out.

One player that Appleton could target to bolster the squad this summer is Regan Poole, with the full-back enjoying an excellent season, on a personal level, under Appleton’s guidance last time out.

A manager who seems to get the best out of the more youthful members of his squad, the 24-year-old is someone who certainly developed under the 46-year-old’s stewardship.

With Blackpool likely to predominantly operate, or at least start the season with a solid back four, Poole is someone that could be tasked with operating in a right-back role.

The dependable and intelligent defender also played a lot of football as a central defender within a back two last season, providing Appleton with versatility.

When deployed as a right-back, Poole proved to be progressive in his passing and played with positivity and bravery when in possession.

Defensively speaking, he is someone that tends to win the majority of his ground and aerial duels, whilst he has displayed a knack for reading the game well and adapting accordingly.

An integral figure during Lincoln’s excellent 2020/21 campaign, a season that was ended in a play-off final defeat to the Seasiders, Poole backed that up with an even more impressive campaign, winning the club’s Player of the Season award.

Poole’s consistently strong performances warrant a move to the Championship this summer, as it remains to be seen if that comes to fruition.

Should Blackpool have the necessary fund to complete this transfer, then it would be a great bit of business for a player who can grow with the ambitions of the club.