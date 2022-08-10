Opinion: Marquee Hull City signing could inspire success – if he stays disciplined

Hull City have committed heavily to Ozan Tufan, with a three-year contract agreed with the Turkish international midfielder who most recently plied his trade in the Premier League with Watford. But is backing the controversial yet gifted midfielder a risky bet for the Tigers?

In recent years, Tufan has found himself bouncing around European football, with his career at the Turkish giants oddly flickering out in the seasons prior to his departure.

A short and forgettable stint at Watford last season followed a half-year spent at Alanyaspor in 2019, with an unbelievable season at Fenerbahce featuring 16 goal contributions strangely sandwiched in between.

Once compared to Yaya Touré and drawing interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, and even subject to a transfer bid from Crystal Palace a year and a half ago in the range of £18m, Tufan now finds himself in the second tier aged just 27.

A mixture of personal struggles and controversy appears to be the root cause of Tufan’s stock lowering as much as it has.

Prior to his move to Watford, Jorge Jesus was installed as Fenerbahce manager and is said to have had no room for Tufan amidst his rigid fitness regime.

Tufan, known to have struggled with staying in shape in previous seasons and already frozen out by the club as of the previous March for poor discipline, was expected to depart as soon as Jesus arrived and imposed a 100 euro fine per kilo gained by any of his players.

Earlier in his career, Tufan had been in hot water, caught up in a scandal regarding the smuggling of illegal cars into Turkey.

Trouble appears to follow the talented midfielder, who despite all of this has represented Turkey 65 times including regular appearances at two European Championships.

Tufan’s last foray into English football came at Watford, where he unfortunately drew the ire of fans and teammates alike.

Watford midfielder Dan Gosling said of him: “They signed Tufan from a Turkish club. He was here on loan: is he going to really care if the club goes down? He knew that whatever happened, he could go back to wherever he came from. He’d never played English football at all, never played here, never played in the Premier League. He wasn’t bothered and he wasn’t that fit either.”

Over the course of a season, Tufan ended up making only 7 Premier League appearances for the Hornets with his contract terminated three months early as they fall back down into the Championship.

All of this being said, Tufan evidently thrives in environments where he feels comfortable.

He boasts an impressive international career, and was excellent at both right-back and defensive midfield in his first full pro season as a teenager at Bursaspor, with 10 goal contributions from defence prompting Fenerbahce to pay 7 million euros for him aged just 20.

With Hull under the new ownership of Turkish business tycoon Acun Ilicali, Tufan this season finds himself surrounded by compatriot Dogukan Sinik at left-back, with the Turkish international also joining the Tigers this summer.

A decisive goal on the opening day against Bristol City is a promising start for Ozan Tufan; Hull fans will be hoping that the faith put in him will pay off.