Opinion: Mark Warburton ought to steer clear of signing Rangers man for QPR in January window

After experiencing somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Mark Warburton last season, Queens Park Rangers have managed to reach new heights in the Championship during the current campaign.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, the Hoops will be determined to launch a push for a play-off place in the New Year.

However, in order to have any chance of securing promotion to the Premier League this season, it could be argued that Warburton may need to add some fresh faces to his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Hoops boss recently hinted that he is looking into the possibility of strengthening his options at centre-back in January.

Although the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Jordy de Wijs and Yoann Barbet have all produced some impressive individual performances in recent months, QPR do have a tendency to concede goals on a regular basis in the Championship.

During the 21 games that they have played at this level to date, Warburton’s side have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring on seven occasions.

One of the players who has been linked with a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is Jack Simpson.

According to the Daily Telegraph, QPR are believed to be keeping tabs on the Rangers defender ahead of a potential swoop next month.

Simpson is also understood to be attracting interest from Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

If this report turns out to be true, it could be argued that Warburton ought to steer clear of entering a race for Simpson’s signature.

During his recent spell at this level with AFC Bournemouth, the 24-year-old struggled with his consistency at times as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.71 in the Championship during the first-half of the previous campaign.

When you consider that Dickie (7.19), Barbet (7.0), de Wijs (6.96) and Dunne (6.94) are all averaging better WhoScored match ratings in this division this season compared to the aforementioned figure recorded by Simpson, there is no guarantee that he will be able to establish himself as a key player for the Hoops.

Furthermore, Simpson doesn’t exactly fit Warburton’s criteria for a possible January signing as the Hoops boss wants to bring in an individual who possesses a great deal of Championship experience.

Simpson has only made nine appearances in the second-tier during his career and thus may need some to adjust to life at QPR.

Instead of making a move for the Rangers man, the Hoops should instead switch their focus to an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.