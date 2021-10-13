Opinion: Mark Warburton ought to consider sanctioning loan move for QPR man in January

Having guided Queens Park Rangers to a ninth-place finish in the Championship last season, Mark Warburton decided to bolster his squad in the summer transfer window by making a host of signings.

Jordy de Wijs, Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen joined the club on permanent deals after impressing during their respective loan spells earlier this year whilst Sam McCallum and Andre Gray both sealed temporary moves to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

All of these aforementioned players have since gone on to make a positive impact for the Hoops during the current campaign as the club has managed to accumulate 18 points from their opening 11 games.

Set to face rivals Fulham this weekend, QPR will move above Marco Silva’s side in the Championship standings if they seal victory at Craven Cottage.

Currently sixth in the second-tier, the Hoops could potentially emerge as contenders for promotion next year if they are able to maintain their consistency at this level in the coming months.

Whilst Johansen and Dominic Ball have both featured regularly in the Championship for QPR, fellow central-midfielder Luke Amos has only made two cameo appearances at this level during the current term.

Having fully recovered from a serious knee injury that he suffered in the club’s clash with AFC Bournemouth last year, it will be intriguing to see whether the 24-year-old is able to force his way into contention for a starting role between now and the end of 2021.

When you consider that Ball is currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.92 in the second-tier, Amos may find it difficult to overtake his team-mate in the pecking order.

If Amos is unable to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven in the coming months, it could be argued that Warburton should look into the possibility of loaning him out in the January transfer window.

By sending Amos to a team who can guarantee him first-team football, the Hoops could potentially benefit from this particular call as the midfielder may be able to regain his confidence.

Providing that the former Tottenham Hotspur man delivers some eye-catching displays during the second-half of the 2021/22 campaign for another club, he may end up making considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to QPR next summer.