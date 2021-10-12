Opinion: Marco Silva must consider sanctioning temporary exit for this Fulham man in January

After suffering relegation from the Premier League earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Fulham would fare in the Championship during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having opted to appoint Marco Silva as Scott Parker’s replacement in July, the Cottagers initially made a positive start to the current term as they won four of their opening five league games.

As well as showing an abundance of creativity in these particular fixtures, Fulham were relatively impressive in a defensive sense as they only conceded three goals.

However, since this particular run of results, the Cottagers have struggled for consistency in the Championship as they have dropped points against Blackpool, Reading, Bristol City and Coventry City.

Particularly poor against the Sky Blues earlier this month, Silva’s side capitulated in the second-half of this particular showdown as their opponents sealed a 4-1 victory.

When you consider that Fulham will be looking to challenge for promotion this season, it would be somewhat of a shock if they don’t deliver a response to this recent setback in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Silva may consider making some alterations to his team for this game as he looks to lead his side to victory in-front of the club’s supporters.

One of the individuals who is unlikely to make the match-day squad for this fixture is Steven Sessegnon who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Cottagers this season.

Used exclusively by the club at youth level, the right-back has featured on three occasions in the Premier League 2 Division 2 in recent months.

Currently behind the likes of Dennis Odoi, Kenny Tete and Cyrus Christie in the pecking order at Fulham, Sessegnon may be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future if he stays at Craven Cottage.

Whilst it would be naïve to suggest that Fulham should sell one of their most exciting prospects in the upcoming transfer window, Silva ought to consider sanctioning a temporary move for Sessegnon in January.

By featuring on a regular basis for a club in a lower division, the right-back will gain some invaluable experience that Under-23 football is simply unable to provide for a young player.

If Sessegnon is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development next year, there is no reason why he cannot potentially force his way into contention for a place in Fulham’s starting eleven when he returns to the club.

By keeping an eye on the 21-year-old’s progress from afar, Silva could potentially make a decision about Sessegnon’s long-term future at the club as he does have the option to extend the defender’s stay until 2023.