Opinion: Manager’s comments on West Brom loanee will provide much needed respite for the Baggies

It’s probably safe to say that this season has not gone at all to plan for West Brom.

After a push for the Championship play-offs fell away badly during the second-half of last season, the Baggies have barely even shown signs of threatening the top six so far in the current campaign.

Steve Bruce’s side have just one win, and only ten points, from their ten league games this season, meaning they are currently only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Meanwhile, the collapse of deadline day moves for Steven Alzate and Josh Onomah, will not have helped the mood around The Hawthorns from an off the pitch perspective either.

However, there is one West Brom player for whom the season so far has been going rather well, even if that is not at The Hawthorns.

One of those to depart the Baggies over the course of the summer transfer window, was Josh Griffiths, with the goalkeeper joining League One side Portsmouth on season-long loan move.

Since then, the 21-year-old has wasted no time in making a considerable impact at Fratton Park.

Griffiths has so far been an ever present between the posts in the league for Pompey, keeping four clean sheets and helping his new club to second in the League One table, once again those around the club hope of a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Now it seems as though Griffiths’ role in that has not gone unnoticed, with Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley recently admitting he is amazed that the goalkeeper is still only 21-years-old, while praising his intellingence, maturity and calming influence on the defence in front of him.

That is something that will no doubt be a welcome relief for West Brom in the circumstances, and not just due to the satisfaction of seeing a promising young player perform well while on loan elsewhere.

Griffiths was of course, not the only goalkeeper to leave The Hawthorns, with the previously undisputed number one Sam Johnstone also departing to return to the Premier League with the Baggies.

Despite those departures, West Brom ultimately elected not to bring in another goalkeeper, with David Button having become first choice between the posts this season, and Alex Palmer operating as back-up.

However, that move has not entirely gone down well with the club’s faithful, with a number seemingly questioning whether Button has what it takes to be number one for the Baggies.

Indeed, the concern there may be further enhanced in the long term, by the fact that Button is already 33-years-old.

As a result, the sight of a young goalkeeper such as Griffiths performing so well, and earning such praise from his loan manager as to suggest he is playing beyond his years, potentially setting him up as a possible long term option between the posts for West Brom beyond the end of this season.

Intriguingly, that could potentially even come before the end of the campaign, given the recall option there is in his loan deal.

It could also be noted, that while Cowley himself was reluctant to compare Griffiths to his predecessor at Fratton Park – Gavin Bazunu – the fact that he is doing a similarily impressive job to a goalkeeper who is now first choice for a Premier League club in Southampton, does bode well for the prospects of the West Brom man, and indeed the club as whole.

With that in mind, it seems that while West Brom themselves have continued to struggle, the way that Griffiths is thriving at Portsmouth, does at least give those connected to the Baggies something to look forward to, beyond this current spell.