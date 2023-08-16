Southampton's 2023-24 season got off to the perfect start last week against Sheffield Wednesday, but there was always a feeling that there would be some curveballs to come.

New head coach Russell Martin did extremely well to keep hold of the majority of his stars ahead of the season-opener at Hillsborough, with just Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento either sold or absent ahead of a move.

More cogs are starting to turn though in the transfer window, with one significant Saints player already departed this week and another on the verge of leaving.

Romeo Lavia is expected to complete a switch to Chelsea in the near future, but he has not featured at all so far this season for Southampton and it was always likely he would leave.

But the most significant exit of the lot has already happened with captain and long-serving James Ward-Prowse moving back to the Premier League with Southampton for £30 million.

The 28-year-old was always going to go back to the highest possible level and try to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England plans ahead of the 2024 European Championships, but perhaps excitingly it leaves Southampton with a gap to fill in midfield.

They have cash to spend following several departures now this summer, but their current incomings have been pretty sparse with the biggest being Shea Charles, who arrived from Man City for a fee that could rise to £15 million.

With Ward-Prowse leaving though and Will Smallbone suffering an injury that is expected to leave him sidelined for months, there is an urgency to land a new midfielder even after a deal for West Ham's Flynn Downes is completed - and that player should be Hannibal Mejbri of Man United.

Who is Hannibal Mejbri?

The 20-year-old is an extremely highly-rated midfielder who has been touted as a star of the future for a number of years - ever since his move from Monaco to Old Trafford as a 16-year-old.

United paid €5 million initially for an untested teenager but now 20 years of age, the Tunisian is yet to really make his breakthrough for the Red Devils.

Hannibal has featured just the three times at senior level but he was named the Player of the Year for the under-21's in the 2020-21 season and he has already amassed 21 caps for the Tunisia national team.

First-team football at club level has been needed though and last summer, he joined Birmingham City of the Championship for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

A combative, attack-minded midfielder, Hannibal scored once and assisted five times for the Blues in 38 league outings, whilst also picking up 10 Championship bookings due to his penchant to getting stuck in and also arguing with match officials.

With a vast amount of midfield options at Erik Ten Hag's disposal though, Hannibal looks likely to be down the pecking order still at United despite some impressive pre-season performances and he could do with another loan move away - or perhaps even a permanent switch.

How much would Hannibal Mejbri cost to sign for Southampton?

The bigger Premier League clubs in recent years are starting to sell their young talents who aren't close to earning regular game-time, but significant sell-on clauses and buy-back clauses are inserted into the deals meaning that they continue to either profit from the individual or they can bring them back for a bigger fee if they develop.

However, in terms of Mejbri's future at Old Trafford, it looks as though United want to hang onto his signature for now.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils hierarchy are not considering a sale of the Tunisian before the September 1 deadline, but there is a strong possibility that he heads out on a loan deal.

And even though there will likely be interest from top flight clubs abroad, English clubs are restricted by the amount of loanees they can send overseas, so keeping Hannibal in England could be the ideal option - and there may not be many better clubs to send him to than Southampton.

Hannibal could immediately slot into Ward-Prowse's role in Martin's system as an advanced midfielder and he would get plenty of chances to create and score with the way that the Saints now play.

A year at St Mary's Stadium would no doubt give Hannibal the platform to then play Premier League football, and he is a player that should be under serious consderation among the recruitment team at the Saints.