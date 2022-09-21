Opinion: Man United loanee is back on track with QPR switch following Bournemouth setback

Last summer could prove to be an important moment in the career of Ethan Laird.

The full back was coming off the back of a very mixed season, having gone out on loan to both Swansea City and Bournemouth.

The move to South Wales had been going well, but Manchester United opted to recall the defender in favour of another switch to the Cherries.

But Laird failed to feature prominently in Scott Parker’s plans as the club chased promotion to the Premier League.

This setback proved a detrimental move at this stage of the player’s development as it stunted his playing time significantly.

With Erik ten Hag having arrived at Old Trafford as the new head coach over the summer, a good loan stint could have afforded him the chance into the Dutchman’s plans.

However, instead he has gone back out on a temporary basis to QPR.

But this could prove to have been a perfect move for the right-back at this stage of his career.

Michael Beale was installed as the club’s manager during the summer and his track record as Steven Gerrard’s assistant indicates he is an ideal coach to be working with Laird.

Most importantly, the London club have opted for a back four this season, which the 21-year old needs greater experience with positionally.

At Swansea he was given more freedom to roam forward as a wing-back, requiring less defensive work which played to a lot of his strengths.

But as a Man United player, he will need that defensive side to improve in order to catch Ten Hag’s attention.

The Premier League club’s pursuit of a full back during the late stages of the summer window may have signalled bad news for Laird, but with no one being brought in perhaps there is still a chance to prove that he can make it into the United first team squad.

Quiz: What nationality are these 18 ex-QPR players?

1 of 18 Dani Parejo? Portuguese Spanish Irish Argentinian

It is clear that Diogo Dalot is first choice, with Aaron Wan Bissaka’s career for the Red Devils is seemingly at an end.

That leaves the door open for the youngster to step up if he can prove himself with Beale in the Championship.

Beale’s record with Rangers and Aston Villa was very impressive, with his defensive coaching in particular earning him plenty of plaudits.

QPR have started the new season well, currently sitting 6th in the table.

Laird has also asserted himself as a consistent starter, and has even bagged a goal and an assist in a series of impressive performances that show the added defensive duties isn’t harming his attacking output.

Considering the setback that Bournemouth represented, the Englishman has reacted superbly to the QPR move and is now displaying some of the potential that could yet earn him a career at Old Trafford.