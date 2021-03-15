Opinion: Man United fans should be excited about star currently at Nottingham Forest, he’s PL ready

Nottingham Forest midfielder James Garner is proving that he might just be ready for Premier League football next season.

The Manchester United loanee has impressed fans of both Forest and his parent club in recent weeks, posing the question of where does his immediate future lie?

The midfielder started the season with Watford, but the arrival of Xisco Munoz meant that the 20-year-old was no longer required at the Hertfordshire club.

With United in search of another Championship suitor, Nottingham Forest were the next club trusted with the highly-rated midfielder. A move that rightfully excited fans at the City Ground.

Since arriving, Garner has started nine games for Forest, impressing his new club on every occasion. But, despite being delighted to sign Garner in January, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has taken a guardianship approach to his development and insists that he will not over-hype the 20-year-old.

If Forest fans had not already been won over by Garner’s classy performances, then the timing of his first goal for the club would have earned the respect he rightfully deserves.

He opened up his Nottingham Forest account with a sweet left-footed strike against Derby County, whilst putting in another admirable display.

The news of Garner’s progression never evades the eyes of the United fan base and their related media. With the club not in action on Saturday, fans tuned into Forest’s game against Reading and were encouraged by yet another strong performance.

Celebrating his 20th birthday on Saturday, Garner played a vital role in Forest’s opener and maintained a high level of performance throughout. United and Forest fans alike, are running out of compliments to pay to the midfielder, with his stylish play in possession being a commonly talked about aspect of his game.

Naturally, many United fans are calling for his inclusion in next season’s squad.

His maturity combined with his natural ability, makes Garner a player who could star in a Manchester United shirt next season.

However, it may be deemed more beneficial to his progression to join another Premier League club who can offer him more game time.

Several clubs would be keen on such a move and if he keeps putting in scintillating performances at Forest, then the number of interested parties will only increase.