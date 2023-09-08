Highlights Blackburn Rovers desperately need additional firepower up front to improve their chances of winning and earning a playoff place.

The recent defeat to Plymouth Argyle highlighted the team's struggle to convert chances into goals, emphasizing the need for a center forward.

The signing of Semir Telalovic has raised hope for Blackburn, but his lack of experience at a higher level and the pressure on him to perform make it a challenging task.

While losing is never a nice feeling in football, the final game before the international break is probably the worst time to suffer such a setback.

With the subsequent weekend off, teams are left with longer than ever both to have to live with what went wrong, and to wait for their chance to put things right in their next outing.

Ultimately though, such a situation is always going to be unavoidable for some teams, and Blackburn Rovers are one who currently find themselves in that position.

On Saturday, in the final game before the first international break of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side were beaten 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

While the scoreline is a heavy one to have been on the end of, the way that things played out in that meeting down south, did go to once again highlight an issue that many at the club have been desperate to address over the course of the now closed summer transfer window.

Additional firepower remains badly needed at Ewood Park

Not for the first time, the second half of last season saw Blackburn endure a disappointing run of form, that ultimately cost them a place in the Championship play-offs come the end of the campaign.

What felt different from previous years however, was that last season, Rovers did seem to be producing the performances that warranted a place in the top six, but amid a lack of options at centre forward, were simply not taking the chances they were creating on the pitch in the way they needed to do so, to get the wins that would have earned them a play-off place.

As a result, Blackburn went into the summer transfer window with many connected to the club, not least Tomasson himself, crying out for the addition of further centre forward options.

It was an issue that was further enhanced by the departures of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Bradley Dack in the summer, the pair having been responsible for 23 of the club's 69 goals in all competitions last season, exactly a third of them.

That need for centre forward was then once again highlighted to a considerable extent in the defeat at Plymouth over the weekend.

During that loss at Home Park, Blackburn produced 12 shots over the course of the match. However, only four of those were on target, while other big chances were missed.

Ryan Hedges close range effort that somehow dragged off target with the scoreline at 0-0 one that stands as something that could have changed the course of the game, had it gone in.

As a result, those ongoing issue seem to suggest that Blackburn may be hoping that a bit of business they did immediately before the defeat to Plymouth pays off, in what could now arguably be seen as something of a gamble.

Pressure on Semir Telalovic

The day before that defeat at Home Park, Blackburn would get the striker they had been looking for in the final hours of the summer transfer window, with the signing of Semir Telalovic from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Signing from the Bundesliga club for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with the option to extend by a further 12 months.

Due to the timing of that signing, and the need to wait for international clearance and a work permit, Telalovic was not involved in Rovers' defeat at Home Park the day after his signing was announced.

As a result, with the way that match played out on the pitch with the flurry of missed chances for Blackburn, many fans will understandably have been wondering whether things would have been different, had the 23-year-old been involved in the game, to try and put the finishing touches to those opportunities.

However, it may be the case that there is an element of heading into the unknown for Rovers, by relying on Telalovic to make that impact.

At his age, the striker is still on the inexperienced side of things, and while he does have a very promising goalscoring record so far - 41 in 86 league appearances to date - only three of those outings have come for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Instead, much of his senior career has been spent in the fourth-tier of German football, first with FV Illertissen, and then with Monchengladbach's B-team.

That of course, means that a move to the second-tier of English football with Blackburn, does look to be something of a step-up in level for Telalovic, particularly given he will also be having to cope with the challenge of adapting to living outside his native Germany for the first time in his career.

Admittedly, there is no reason why the striker cannot make an immediate in the Championship this season - many other strikes have stepped into that level for their first taste of senior football in the past and thrived, and Telalovic does at least have the experience of playing against senior players from his time in the German lower leagues.

However, every case with each player is undeniably different, and Telalovic does have plenty to overcome here, not least the pressure of standing up to be counted for a side who badly need a centre forward to do just that.

With all that in mind, it does seem that in the circumstances, with Rovers desperate for Telalovic to make an immediate impact at Ewood Park, the issues he may have to overcome in order to do that, will certainly make it an impressive effort from the German, if he is able to do so.