Opinion: Luton Town should strengthen interest in player from London club

Luton Town will be hoping to go one better next season in the Championship, following play-off heartbreak at Huddersfield Town.

With the new campaign in mind, Nathan Jones spoke about how the club were ready to begin recruitment work immediately after that clash in Yorkshire, telling Luton Today that there would already targets in mind.

The Hatters have made excellent use of the pyramid in recent seasons, with the Bedfordshire outfit proving to be one of the best clubs in the country when it comes to picking up talent from the lower divisions.

Perhaps a strategy they might look to deploy once again next season, it remains to be seen how the Hatters recruit as they attempt to mount another promotion push in England’s second-tier.

One player that would fit the bill of a player plying their trade in the lower division with excellent potential is Jack Rudoni.

The Hatters were linked with a move for the exciting attacking midfielder back in February, although there were multiple clubs in the Championship eyeing a move for the AFC Wimbledon man.

With the Dons suffering relegation to League Two, Rudoni is expected to depart the London club, with his expected sale having the potential to generate the biggest fee AFC Wimbledon have received for a player.

Despite not possessing the biggest of budgets, this represents an excellent investment opportunity, with the 20-year-old possessing an incredibly high ceiling.

Proving to be a rare bright spark in a rather dim season for the Dons, Rudoni caused chaos in England’s third-tier at times and could improve dramatically under the demanding Nathan Jones.

The attacking midfielder would add an extra dimension to Luton’s attacking play too, with the young midfielder proving to be a more direct source of creativity, with Rudoni committing defenders with jinking runs forward and by liking up with his forwards.

The Hatters do have Jordan Clark and Luke Berry as more attack-minded midfield options, with Robert Snodgrass also considering fresh terms, however, Rudoni represents a more youthful and more direct option to the aforementioned trio.

He can also operate on either flank, ticking another box for Jones and Co.