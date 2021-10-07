Opinion: Luton Town should steer clear of striking transfer agreement with Newcastle United in January

According to the Chronicle Live, Luton Town missed out on Newcastle United’s emerging star Elliot Anderson.

The 18-year-old, who is currently recovering from a hip injury, is very highly rated in the north-east, with Newcastle wanting to keep him close to the first team.

Anderson has returned to action for The Magpies, playing four league games for Newcastle’s U23s in their Premier League 2 campaign.

The 18-year-old already has two goals to his name this season, and in their last outing against Middlesbrough, he was given the captain’s armband.

The young attacking-midfielder made his Premier League debut last time out, coming on for three minutes at the end of a contest against Arsenal.

He has also featured on the bench in Newcastle’s last two matches in England’s top-tier, but he is yet to be given Premier League minutes this time out.

The same Chronicle Live reports suggests that Luton may try their luck again in January, however, this is a deal that Luton should steer clear of.

There is no denying that Anderson is an exciting talent who is edging closer to becoming a regular first-teamer in Newcastle’s team, but Nathan Jones is a manager who is not too keen on a loan deal.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is an example of a player who joined Luton temporarily and shone, but he left a glaring void when he departed that Luton needed to address urgently.

Luton have also built a very strong and capable squad for this campaign, and at present, they are not really in need of another player with creative abilities.

Luton are currently putting in excellent performances despite having several players missing from the squad.

The likes of Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, and Jordan Clark are all creating chances for fun at the moment, with Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe yet to return.

Luton have coped excellently well with several integral players missing parts of the season already, with players stepping up and proving to be good enough to shine at Championship level.

Luton may add one player in the summer, but even that might be a bit of stretch.

Anderson is likely to go onto big things in his career, and a move to Luton when Premier League football is seemingly around the corner is perhaps not the best thing for him either.