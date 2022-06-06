Opinion: Luton Town should steer clear of striking transfer agreement with 27-year-old

Luton Town will be hoping to exit the transfer window in a stronger position than they started it, something that has been made slightly more difficult by the departure of Kal Naismith.

The Hatters do possess an excellent tendency to recruit very intelligently, using different and lower markets very well in more recent years.

One area of the pitch that immediately appears to need bolstering ahead of the start of the new campaign in late July is the goalkeeping department, with James Shea out for the unforeseeable future with a knee injury.

This leaves Harry Isted as the club’s senior option, and even the 25-year-old has only a handful of first-team appearances with the Hatters.

Subsequently, it appears that at least one goalkeeper will be brought to Kenilworth Road this summer, and when considering the injury crisis they suffered within their shot-stopping department last season, it is likely that they will not be leaving much to chance, meaning that two new goalkeeping arrivals is perhaps the way to go.

The Hatters have been linked with a return for Matt Ingram, with the Hull City man arriving on an emergency loan for the final two games of the regular season and the Hatters’ play-off campaign.

The latest goalkeeping link is with another former Hatter, Matt Macey, who featured 13 times for the Bedfordshire outfit in 2017.

Arriving five years ago on loan from Arsenal, the 27-year-old now plies his trade north of the border with Hibernian.

Ranking very average amongst goalkeepers in the Scottish Premiership, it appears that the Scottish outfit have brought in David Marshall as their first-team option, something that will not inspire Luton fans if they are to bring him back to Kenilworth Road.

Of course, Luton do not possess the budget of their Championship counterparts, and their recruitment record makes it extremely difficult to question anything they do.

There is also the argument that Macey could be brought in as a second-choice option at Kenilworth Road too, whilst he may also be part of a long list of potential options that Nathan Jones and the goalkeeping department at Luton are currently considering.