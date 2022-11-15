Opinion: Luton Town should set sights on Manchester City starlet when January comes around

It remains to be seen what January may look like at Luton Town but before attention turns to the month of transfer activity, the Hatters still have a managerial search to complete.

The likes of Neil Critchley, Jon Brady, Gary O’Neil and Stephen Robinson have been associated with the current vacancy at Kenilworth Road, as it remains to be seen who will be tasked with succeeding Nathan Jones.

Prior to Jones’ departure, there was a feeling within the fanbase that a holding midfielder who can break the play up and connect play from the defensive to the final third was needed.

With Jones being a manager who does not like too take many loans, it seemingly shut off the possibility that the Hatters would scan the Premier League market when January came around.

Now, of course, it remains to be seen who will take charge at Kenilworth Road, but whoever is handed the keys at the Bedfordshire club will likely have a more favourable stance on taking in loans.

This would open up the possibility of the Hatters setting their sights on Manchester City holding midfielder Shea Charles.

The highly-rated 19-year-old is the club’s U21s captain and has started every single Premier League 2 game for the Citizens thus far this season.

Charles has guided his side to third place in the Premier League 2 standings, whilst he and his team have also seen success in the UEFA Youth League as they remain unbeaten.

The 19-year-old is also an international at senior level, having made four appearances for Northern Ireland this year, although he is yet to feature for Manchester City at first-team level.

A player with excellent technical ability, good levels of athleticism and a good reading of the game, Charles is someone who could slot in perfectly at Kenilworth Road and help the Hatters maintain a push for the play-offs.

The experience of Henri Lansbury could also prove vital if he was to make the move to Luton, with the 32-year-old excellent when available, however, he struggles to consistently feature with rather frequent injury concerns.

Charles is a player that could attract a lot of interest when the January transfer window opens its doors.