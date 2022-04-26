Opinion: Luton Town should set sights on Manchester City starlet in the summer

Luton Town have enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 campaign, with Nathan Jones’ side still operating inside the Championship play-offs with two games left to play.

The Hatters, who embarked on their third season back in the second tier in August, have confirmed that this will be the sixth campaign in succession whereby they have improved their position on the Football League pyramid.

The fact that the Premier League remains a possibility means that it is difficult to determine what recruitment may look like for the Hatters in the summer.

If promotion to England’s top-flight is secured in what remains of this season, then it could widen the scope when it comes to potential arrivals at Kenilworth Road, although, the Bedfordshire club will continue to do everything sustainably.

One player who the Hatters could place on their transfer wish-list, regardless of what division they are playing their football in next season, is Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Hatters’ goalkeeping department has taken hit after hit this season, with James Shea and Jed Steer both out of action at present.

With Steer only on loan, as things stand, Shea and Harry Isted would go into the new campaign as the Hatters’ first-team options, with the potential addition of a talented goalkeeper like Bazunu being something that could be looked into to bolster the department.

Bazunu, who is currently on loan at Portsmouth, has featured 42 times for Pompey this season, conceding 45 league goals and keeping 16 clean sheets in the third tier.

Still just 20 years old, the exciting Irishman has proven to be an excellent shot-stopper, whilst also showing that he has excellent levels of composure and the passing range to match.

Given the excitement around his name, a loan deal would be the likely option.

Bazunu has featured 10 times at international level for the Republic of Ireland too, with the young goalkeeper dealing with the pressure that is associated with his exponential rise brilliantly.

The Hatters are likely to face competition for his services, should the Bedfordshire club emerge interested, with Sheffield United already credited with interest.

However, the project Jones has presented at Luton could be a big appeal if in conversation with the Premier League giants.