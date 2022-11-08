Opinion: Luton Town should set sights on Derby County man to address key issue

It has been a rather chaotic 24 hours for Luton Town, with Hatters boss Nathan Jones currently speaking to Southampton regarding the vacant managerial position at Southampton.

It remains to be seen how his talks with the Southampton hierarchy go and whether an agreement can be met with all parties involved, as the Luton manager has a contract that does not expire until 2027.

An exclusive Football League World report from this morning has suggested that Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil is being considered by the Hatters, whilst Jonathan Woodgate is also on a list of candidates.

Regardless of how the managerial situation plays out at Kenilworth Road, bolstering their defensive options is something that whoever is Luton boss when January comes around will have to sort out.

One player who would immediately bolster competition levels and has the potential to continue growing with the ambitions of the Bedfordshire club is Derby County’s Eiran Cashin.

The impressive 20-year-old enjoyed a run in the Derby side during the latter stages of last season and has since gone on to emerge as a regular starter during this campaign.

Dominant in the air and the defensive third, and someone who reads the game well, Cashin has the defensive acumen to thrive in the Championship.

He is also a very progressive defender who has the ball-carrying abilities and passing range to be an important figure when Luton are in possession.

A continuation of injuries within the backline, and losing Kal Naismith in the summer, means that there is certainly scope for the Hatters to add to their defensive options when January comes around.

Since Derby’s takeover they will be able to demand a more hefty fee for the young defender, however, if the Saints are to agree a deal for Jones, then Luton would likely receive a high sum in compensation.

Cashin is a player with an incredibly high ceiling and ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to the ideal modern-day central defender.

One complication in this would be whether or not Luton opt to bring in Michael Hector, with the former Fulham defender embarking on a trial period with the club.