Opinion: Luton Town should reignite their interest in Newcastle United player

Currently battling for a Championship play-off spot, it has been another excellent campaign of growth at Kenilworth Road thus far, with the Hatters on course to make it a sixth successive season in which they have improved their position on the Football League pyramid.

Now sitting two points from the top-six, Jones will be hoping to reclaim a play-off spot when Luton host Preston North End this evening, although, the Lilywhites are also chasing a spot in the top-six.

The fact that there is a genuine possibility that the Hatters could find themselves in the Premier League is an exciting thought for Hatters fans, however, it does leave some uncertainty when it comes to summer recruitment.

However, one player who would appear to fit the bill regardless of what division the Hatters are in next season is Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson.

It has been very well-documented that Luton, and particularly Jones, is an admirer of Anderson, with a move not coming to fruition in January because there was not an option to buy.

However, given his excellent loan stint with Bristol Rovers thus far, coupled with an expected improvement in recruitment at Newcastle in the summer, things might change for Jones.

If the Magpies go on to have a very productive summer and use their financial might to bolster their squad, then Anderson could find himself even further down the pecking order.

And, if this scenario was to play out like this, then it would be no surprise to see the Hatters make another move for the exciting attacking midfielder.

Adapting to first-team football brilliantly during his stint with Bristol Rovers thus far, Anderson is showing the qualities that would justify a move from the Hatters, and should they remain a Championship outfit, then he would be pushing for inclusion if his recent performances are anything to go by.

Of course, Newcastle have been reluctant to sell the young midfielder before and that could still be the case in the summer.

There is certainly lots of excitement around Anderson, with Luton having sights on him for over a year now.