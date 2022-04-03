Opinion: Luton Town should reignite interest in Newcastle United man now wanted by Nottingham Forest and QPR

Nathan Jones admitted that Luton Town were interested in a move for Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson in January, in conversation with Luton Today.

However, coming to the conclusion of the January transfer window, Jones explained that they opted against a move for the exciting midfielder because there was no option to make the deal permanent.

Now on loan at Bristol Rovers in League Two, Anderson has been excellent for the Gas, scoring three times and providing a further three assists in 14 fourth-tier appearances thus far.

The 19-year-old has proven to be a level above at times, emerging as an integral part of Joey Barton’s side, playing an excellent role in the club’s push for promotion.

Possessing lots of faith in his ability, Anderson tends to be central to a lot of the good moves that the Gas put together, with the 19-year-old impressing in an attacking midfield role and as a left winger.

Anderson is someone who gets fans off their seats and is a weapon for Bristol Rovers as they continue to chase down a return to League One.

The young midfielder’s performances for the south-west club has caught the attention of other Championship clubs, with a Sunday Mirror report (03/04, Pg. 70) crediting Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and QPR as interested parties.

With the clubs in pursuit growing, Luton should reignite their interest, and whilst it is growing decreasingly likely that they will be able to secure a permanent deal, he could certainly be a real asset for Jones’ side next season.

Ultimately, the Hatters have been scouting Anderson for a long time now and given their level of recent interest, it would appear that they would know exactly how to deploy him.

Should he embark on a temporary spell at Kenilworth Road next season and succeed, then there would be a better chance of the Hatters securing his permanent signing, especially with Newcastle’s financial situation recently changing.

The exciting midfielder is a really exciting talent who has adapted to senior football seamlessly, further indicating that he could step up to Championship level next season, should the Hatters remain in the division.