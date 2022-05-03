Opinion: Luton Town should offer 30-year-old a new deal

Luton Town have had a brilliant season this year and are on the cusp of reaching the top six in the Championship.

A 7-0 defeat at the hands of league champions Fulham yesterday has left Luton taking their play-off push to the final day, with Middlesbrough and Millwall both able to take their place should they slip up.

However, they face Reading on Saturday, who sit just above the relegation zone and, therefore, they will be hoping a win is on the cards to secure themselves that play-off battle.

Regardless of whether or not Luton gain promotion to the Premier League this season, they will need to ensure they strengthen their team over summer, as they will either be wanting to stay in the Premier League or push further up the Championship in the hope of making it next season.

With that in mind, Luton should be trying to keep Kal Naismith in their squad for next season.

Naismith joined Luton in January 2021 and has become a regular part of the side, making 41 appearances for The Hatters this season. The 30-year-old has been able to contribute greatly to his side, scoring two goals and assisting seven times from left-back.

However, his contract expires this summer, which then leaves manager Nathan Jones with a choice to make.

Although there may be concerns over the age of Naismith, especially if Luton were to gain promotion to the Premier League, the 30-year-old has proven he is still able to contribute to his team at a high level.

Furthermore, he is a player with the ability to be a leader on the pitch, which is exactly the kind of player Luton need if they want to succeed next season.

You also have to consider who Town would be able to get in to replace Naismith. Even if he was not up to play every single game of the season, he would still be able to contribute regularly.

However, there have been no signs to say he would not cope for another season and actually, he could be one of Luton’s most important players as part of a remaining squad.

Therefore, once the season is up whether or not Luton are going to be in the top flight or the Championship, Nathan Jones should be offering a new deal to the key man.