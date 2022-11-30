Opinion: Luton Town should look to solve defensive issue with Chelsea player

With the opening of the January transfer window just a month away, Rob Edwards will be assessing his current options at Kenilworth Road to see what areas of the pitch may need bolstering.

The new Luton Town boss has now been at the helm at Kenilworth Road for two weeks during this World Cup-enforced break and he will be starting to implement his ideas across.

From an immediate scan of his squad, it will perhaps become rather clear that the Hatters are in need of a central defender when January comes around, with the Hatters losing two defenders during the summer without adding to their backline.

This need for a central defender has become more apparent during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign, with Luton suffering several defensive injuries, with it being likely that Dan Potts and Sonny Bradley will be missing when the season resumes, whilst it remains to be seen if Reece Burke will be back fit and available.

It will be no surprise if the club’s recruitment team have been assessing targets for a while now, with the appointment of Edwards opening up a possibility that was previously closed off under Nathan Jones, the Premier League loan market.

One player who the Hatters could consider is Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, with the 19-year-old impressing with the club’s U21s.

Not only has he made a real impact at Premier League 2, but he has also been involved in the first team set up at Chelsea on a couple of occasions.

The left-footed centre-back has proven to be an excellent ball carrier and he possesses good levels of composure and technical ability when looking to play through the third, something that will likely be focussed upon under Edwards.

He has also displayed a good level of physicality and athleticism in youth football, although it remains to be seen how that will translate across to the first-team game.

With the Hatters likely to continue operating with three at the back as this season progresses, a move for the exciting Chelsea talent would certainly make sense when the January transfer window opens its doors.