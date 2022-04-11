Opinion: Luton Town should look to seal fresh agreement with double digits goalscorer ahead of the summer

Luton Town are flying in the Sky Bet Championship so far this campaign.

Boss Nathan Jones has the Hatters right in the mix of the Championship play-off race, with the club occupying fifth in the league standings at present.

Elijah Adebayo has taken many of the headlines having scored 15 league goals so far this campaign, but another who has significantly contributed is striker Harry Cornick.

Cornick himself has an impressive goal tally for the Hatters, having scored 10 in 33 league appearances this season.

There is one problem, though.

According to Transfermarkt, Cornick’s Luton Town contract expires at the end of the season, potentially meaning the striker could be available on a free transfer for a whole host of clubs.

However, Luton Town should be doing everything in their power to keep hold of the 27 year old ahead of the summer.

There has been relative silence over Cornick’s contract, so we don’t know what has gone on behind closed doors, however, it would surely be a mistake for the Hatters to let the 27-year-old walk out of the door for nothing after such an impressive campaign.

The forward has shown this season that he can be a real threat at this level of football and, has also shown versatility, too.

Cornick has featured both through the middle and on the right wing for the Hatters this campaign and that, combined with his goal threat, should not be something Luton are willing to give up.

It may well be the case that the Hatters hold some sort of clause that they can trigger to extend Cornick’s contract without offering a new deal, however, if, say, his contract has a one year extension clause, that would still leave the club with the dilemma of whether or not to cash in on him this summer.

All things considered then, despite their ongoing bid for a place in the play-offs and Premier League, Luton should look to secure a fresh, long-term agreement with Harry Cornick sooner rather than later.