Opinion: Luton Town should look for EFL loan for 21-year-old

Luton Town beat a whole host of clubs, including several from the top tier, to secure the signing of Elliot Thorpe.

The recently turned 21-year-old, who rejected a new contract offer at Tottenham Hotspur in search of regular first-team football opportunities, is yet to feature in a matchday squad for The Hatters.

However, the young midfielder has been a bright spark within the club’s academy.

With Thorpe still adapting to life at the Championship club, a loan move in January could help speed up his progress and could bolster his chances of becoming a first-team player with The Hatters next season.

Luton fans are certainly excited about Thorpe and what the future may hold for the young midfielder, and rightfully so, but a League One or League Two move could be that final stepping stone that converts him from a player currently outside the 18, to someone who is pushing for a regular spot in the starting XI.

One success story from the lower league loan route within the club is Gabe Osho.

The 23-year-old embarked on a loan spell with National League club Yeovil Town at the start of last season, before moving two tiers up to finish the campaign with Rochdale.

Peter Kioso is also progressing this way, and he is currently playing week in week out at MK Dons, following successful loans with Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town last time out.

Thorpe, who operates as a central midfielder, has the technical ability, desire and football intelligence to thrive with The Hatters, but at the moment, a temporary move to gain experience seems the best option.

It remains to be seen how Luton view him, in regard to his proximity to the first-team, but given that he is yet to make the squad on a matchday, League’s One or Two could be the next best thing.

Thorpe would be an excellent addition for any side who are struggling to dominate midfield battles, or for sides who are having issues with creating chances from central positions.

However, if a loan move is deemed the next step of his progression, then The Hatters will be working to find an excellent fit for Thorpe, and will be searching for a team who can promise regular first-team football.