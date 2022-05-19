Opinion: Luton Town should join Swansea City in transfer pursuit of 21-year-old

With Luton Town narrowly missing out on a trip to Wembley, following their 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals, it has given Hatters fans to reflect on what truly has been an incredible campaign.

Nathan Jones’ side have managed to battle through consistent injury issues and budgetary constraints, eventually securing sixth spot in the Championship.

By no means the ceiling for the Hatters, Jones has stated his eagerness to start the recruitment process already, in conversation with Luton Today.

One area the club could look at bolstering this summer is the left wing-back position.

Amari’i Bell has proven to be an outstanding 2021 addition, however, he faces limited competition, and whilst Kal Naismith and Dan Potts can operate as a left wing-back, they are better suited to different roles.

Subsequently, a more youthful, out-and-out wing-back option is the route that the Hatters could go down, with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise’s Matthew Sorinola being someone who could be considered by Jones and Co.

Impressing at MK Dons during the 2020/21 campaign, the exciting full-back arrived in Belgium last summer, appearing 14 times for the side chasing top-spot in the Country’s top flight.

If the Hatters do target a move for the young defender, then they will face competition from Swansea City, as per a Football League World exclusive.

Jones has previously stated his desire to have two players for every position in his squad, with Sorinola representing a player that would push Bell in search for first-team opportunities now, whilst he is also a player who could make a big impact in the future.

Sorinola has shown lots of attacking intent over the last couple of seasons, displayed by his desire to drive at his opposition and create in the final third.

He is also improving defensively, proving to be a tough opponent to come up against one-on-one, whilst he possesses the tenacity and grit that is required within a defensive backline.

It would be no surprise if several clubs cast their eyes over the young defender this summer, considering the ability he has shown already and how high his ceiling is.