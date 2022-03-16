Opinion: Luton Town should hold on to 24-year-old if they are promoted this season

Luton are having a good season this year and they currently sit eighth in the league only two points away for the play-offs and with at least one game in hand on most teams around them.

Their top scorer this season is Elijah Adebayo who has appeared in most games making 33 league appearances for his side so far this season and scoring 14 goals.

He is having a brilliant season and is still only 24-years-old so has plenty of time to grow his game even further and progress to greater heights.

There’s no surprise that an in form Championship striker would be attracting Premier League attention and sure enough back at the end of 2021, The Chronicle reported that Newcastle United had been keeping tabs on the player and considering making a move for him.

Although nothing materialised in January, this may not be the last time we see interest for a Premier League club for the player.

The striker is under contract until 2024 so Luton have no need to panic.

However, when the offers come in for him they will no doubt be big.

That being said Luton have to consider what they would do if these offers did come in and should they find themselves promoted to the Premier League, it would be best to keep hold of the player.

Whilst the big bids for the striker might be tempting and there’s always the thoughts of if a player doesn’t perform next season or at the higher level have you lost value on him?

However, Luton would need to consider who they could be getting for better if this situation were to arise.

Given the interest in him, clearly he is seen as good enough to make it in the Premier League so should they go up it would mean Luton already had a capable player at their disposable to make use of in the top flight.

Even if they sold him for a large fee, who would the fee cover that would be an upgrade for them? If they wanted a proven Premier League striker they would be looking at paying a higher amount than they would receive for Adebayo.

Should they fail to gain promotion this year then as much as they may want to keep him, there could be offers for Premier League clubs that they can’t so no to and you could find the player wants the opportunity to play at a higher level.

However, if Luton can carry on their impressive standard this season and find themselves in the Premier League then they should do everything they can to hold on to their striker.