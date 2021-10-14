Opinion: Luton Town should do all they can to sort deal for in form League 2 ace

As per an exclusive FLW report, Luton Town have emerged as one of five Championship clubs who have expressed an interest in Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison.

The midfielder, who has scored five times and has assisted a further two, has played 10 of Harrogate’s 11 League 2 games this season, emerging as a key figure in what has been an exceptional start to the campaign.

The young midfielder is equally as competent operating in a midfield two, as he is playing in an attacking midfield role and as a number 10, with his adaptability being tested already this season.

Pattison has finely balanced the pressure of being a scorer of goals, as well as being a creator of chances also, helping him to emerge as one of the division’s shining lights thus far.

The 24-year-old played a vital role in Harrogate’s 6-1 thrashing of Scunthorpe United at the weekend, netting twice and assisting one too.

As well as having the technical ability that would not look out of place in the Championship, he also has the energy to both cause a threat in the attacking third, and force opponents into mistakes.

All of this would make him an excellent fit at Luton.

Luton have often sourced hidden gems from the lower divisions, with the likes of Kal Naismith, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, and Carlos Mendes Gomes, all joining from League 1 and League 2 clubs.

Adding to that, several players within Luton’s squad have progressed through the ranks, with a few players still with The Hatters since their fourth-tier days.

The fact that these sorts of players are thriving with Luton shows two things: one – that the club have an excellent eye for talented individuals in the lower division; and two – they can develop these players into Championship players in a relatively short amount of time.

Given the interest, and level of interest that Pattison has generated, it will be no surprise to see him plying his trade in the Championship soon enough.

Swansea City and Blackpool are also in pursuit, and whilst Pattison seems like an excellent fit, the aforementioned duo also look like good potential suitors.