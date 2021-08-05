Opinion: Luton Town should do all they can to beat Peterborough to transfer agreement with Lincoln City

Luton Town and Peterborough United are providing higher lever interest in Lincoln City left-back Tayo Edun, as reported by Football Insider.

The Championship pair, who face each other on Saturday when the 2021/22 Championship campaign commences, are believed to have both tabled bids for the 23-year-old.

Dan Potts, who has seemingly been Luton’s number 1 left-back during this pre-season, limped off holding his hamstring against Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday, with no further update being provided as of yet.

The Hatters do have Amari’i Bell to return from Gold Cup action with Jamaica, whilst Kal Naismith has proved to be a competent enough option at full-back, but the opportunity to sign a young, exciting player like Edun may just tempt Nathan Jones.

Edun also provides a versatile option. He can be best described as a left-sided player, possessing the ability to play at full-back and also as a left-midfielder.

Football Insider’s report also states that Edun can operate as more of a defensive midfielder – the only position the Town perhaps look a little light in.

Glen Rea is seemingly the only out-and-out holding midfielder that the club have at present. Gabriel Osho, who primarily plays as a centre-back, has been tested as a more defensive-minded midfielder, with the potential addition of Edun, pushing competition levels in that position too.

As well as the versatility he possesses, which is a quality that Jones desires in a signing, Edun is a very athletic player – another desirable attribute in the eyes of Mr Jones.

Edun would meet the physical demands of the Championship, with his power and pace allowing him to thrive both defensively and offensively.

The versatile Lincoln man also has the ability in possession to step up to the second-tier. He is a player who likes to keep possession ticking and will always be searching for a progressive pass into midfield from defence and into the forwards from midfield.

Luton have recruited excellently thus far this summer and Jones told Luton Today that his transfer business is done, unless ‘something special’ arises.

It remains to be seen if Edun is that final piece he has been searching for.

Luton Town quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Hatters?

1 of 25 Has Andre Gray ever scored a goal against Luton Town? Yes No