Opinion: Luton Town should cut 22-year-old’s loan move short

Luton Town certainly strengthened in the summer, adding the likes of Luke Freeman, Carlton Morris, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow to the squad.

Naturally, this added layer of competition paved the way for some of the younger members of the squad to head out on loan, with the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe and Elliot Thorpe heading for a temporary stint in League One.

Mendes Gomes and Muskwe both joined Fleetwood Town in the summer, whilst Thorpe secured a late move to Burton Albion.

The central midfielder appeared in the Championship for the Hatters in games against Preston North End and Bristol City, but in a bid to provide him with more consistent game time in a professional setting, a move to the Pirelli Stadium was agreed upon.

However, Thorpe has struggled for game time with the Brewers, with a change of management only days after his arrival being a big part as to why he has seen little action in League One.

The 22-year-old has accumulated a mere 114 minutes of third-tier action this season, with four of his League One appearances coming from the bench.

Thorpe has now missed out on Burton’s last three matchday squads, in what is proving to be a difficult loan spell for the young midfielder.

Luton should cut Thorpe’s loan spell with the Brewers short when January comes around, with there being no point in being on the fringes of things at another club.

Instead, they should look for a League Two option where he has a better chance of securing more regular game time, something that will help him rediscover confidence and bridge the gap from where he is now to pushing for football at the Championship club.

Given the fact that he has struggled during his first loan stint away, there will be a lot more emphasis on making sure that the next move is one that will benefit all parties involved.

Showing excellent levels of technical ability and graft in the glimpses Luton fans have seen of him, Thorpe is in need of regular game time in a senior environment.