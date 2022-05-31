Opinion: Luton Town should consider temporary summer departure for 2021 signing

The signing of Carlos Mendes Gomes by Luton Town back in the summer of 2021 did feel like a rather exciting one for the Hatters.

Having scored 16 goals and provided five assists in 46 league and play-off games to fire Morecambe to an odds-defying promotion from League Two the previous campaign – including a nerveless penalty to seal promotion against Newport at Wembley – and at just 22-year-old, it felt as though the winger had much to offer in both the immediate and long term at Kenilworth Road.

However, things have yet to really work out as you feel Mendes Gomes would have hoped since he swapped the North West for Bedfordshire around 12 months ago.

During his debut campaign with Nathan Jones’ side, the winger managed to start just two Championship games, the last of which came all the way back in December.

Indeed, the young attacker would manage just ten league appearances in total during that first season with the Hatters, with just three substitute appearances in the Championship since the turn of the year.

Can you get 23/23 on this Luton Town quiz?

1 of 23 What year were the club founded? 1885 1895 1905 1915

As a result, it does feel as though it could be argued that Luton may have a significant decision over Mendes Gomes’ future to consider, with the summer transfer window now on the horizon.

It is worth noting that the 2020/21 season in which he proved so crucial to Morecambe’s promotion to League One, was the first time that Mendes Gomes had played first-team football on a near weekly basis, something which allowed him to thrive with his impact in front of goal.

Prior to that, the winger had managed just two goals in 31 league appearances across two seasons for the Shrimps, as he made the step up to senior football.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Mendes Gomes could be the sort of player who thrives off the momentum of playing week in week out, something he is yet to really get the chance to do at Kenilworth Road.

That could mean that a loan move for the winger could potentially be a sensible deal for Luton to sanction this summer, as they look to fully unlock his potential.

Given the Hatters will be looking to build on their remarkable run to the play-offs this season, it could be hard for Mendes Gomes to force his way into their first-team in 2022/23, given none of the club’s other wide options have so far been moved on, and the fact that he has yet to establish himself in the side.

A loan move could therefore be his best opportunity to play regular football next season, and given the form he showed the last time he did that with Morecambe, you imagine there will be plenty of sides willing to give him that chance.

Indeed, a spell in League One next season could help Mendes Gomes bridge the rather sizeable jump he made in going from League Two to the Championship last summer, and put him in a better position to make an impact at Luton when he returns to Kenilworth Road from any potential loan spell.

It seems therefore, that while this deal deal may not have had the instant impact some would have been expecting ot hoping for, it could still pay off for Luton in the long term, particularly if they are willing to give Mendes Gomes another chance to show what he can elsewhere, in the not too distant future.