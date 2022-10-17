Opinion: Luton Town should consider personnel change ahead of Norwich City clash with Watford in mind

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo were unplayable at times for Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, with the forward pair causing all sorts of chaos for the QPR defence.

It was Morris who teed up Adebayo when the Hatters opened the scoring, with the pair both having good opportunities to double the lead.

Not only was their physicality causing havoc, but it was also their combination play and intelligent running that made matters even worse for the QPR backline.

Now, it was a slight surprise when both forwards came off midway through the second half, however, Cameron Jerome and Harry Cornick added a different dimension up top and subsequently continued running the R’s defence ragged.

Whilst Adebayo and Morris deserve to start against Norwich City on Tuesday, Nathan Jones also has a massive game against Watford in the back of his mind, and amidst this hectic run of fixtures, the Luton boss could opt to rest one of the starting forwards from Saturday.

That is the luxury Jones has with the strength-in-depth he has within his forward line, with Jerome, who seemingly dropped down to fifth in the pecking order after the arrivals of Morris and Cauley Woodrow, putting in an excellent display against the R’s.

Cornick’s pace could add a different kind of dimension when the Hatters line up to face Norwich tomorrow, but equally, if looking to bully a defence, as they did against the R’s, then Jerome may be favoured.

Equally, Jones could look to start Morris and Adebayo once more against the Canaries, if he expects Jerome or Cornick to see more joy against Watford on Sunday.

Whilst it is quite an evident dilemma for Jones to solve over the next few days, it is certainly a positive one for the Luton boss to be pondering over for the next few days or so.

Interestingly, the levels of competition within the front line can be seen in the midfield area too, but with a couple of key defensive injuries, there is not much scope for Jones to change his backline much ahead of two important fixtures on the road.