Opinion: Luton Town should consider Cambridge United as loan destination for 23-year-old

Luton Town are in need of offloading some players, either temporarily or permanently, as Nathan Jones will need to finalise his 25 man squad soon.

Carlos Mendes Gomes has already secured a loan move away from Kenilworth Road, as it remains to be seen who else might secure a move away as the window approaches its concluding stages.

Adding real quality into the midfield and forward line this summer, in the likes of Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Freeman and Louie Watson, competition levels are as high as they ever have been under Jones’ stewardship.

Subsequently, big decisions are having to be made about who will be kept in Jones’ Championship squad.

The likes of Elliot Thorpe, Admiral Muskwe and Dion Pereira are the most likely candidates to be temporarily offloaded in what remains of this summer window.

A recent Football League World exclusive stated that Luton are preparing a new longer-term contract for Pereira but suggested that they are assessing loan destinations for the time being.

Pereira enjoyed a mightily productive stint with Bradford City last time out, with the 23-year-old looking a level above during his time with the Bantams.

Impressing during pre-season, the young winger has certainly displayed that he would be able to cut it in and around the first-team environment, however, a decent League One move could help bridge the gap from where he is now, to regular football at Luton.

An out-and-out winger Luton may look to find clubs where Pereira will be operating in a system with wingers, with Cambridge United a rare example of a League One club who operates with wide men as opposed to wing-backs.

That is not the sole reason why Cambridge would be a good destination.

U’s boss Mark Bonner is well-respected by Nathan Jones and has grown somewhat of a reputation of succeeding with a more youthful squad than most.

Pereira needs game time, and whilst that is likely to not be afforded to him at Kenilworth Road, there is no denying that he has one excellent future ahead of him at the Bedfordshire club, should fresh terms be agreed.