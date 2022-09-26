Opinion: Luton Town should be using the international break to make key change

Luton Town will be hoping to push on from 11th place when the season resumes after this international break.

Nathan Jones’ side have shown signs that they are reaching full potential after what was a busy summer of recruitment, with the new additions all seemingly at various level of readiness.

Carlton Morris has been the pick of the bunch thus far, whilst Ethan Horvath has proven to be a safe pair of hands in-between the sticks at Kenilworth Road.

Luke Freeman has also been a bright spark for the Hatters in an attacking sense and has been a regular in a number 10 role.

Cauley Woodrow has endured a slow start to life back at Luton, however, he returned his best performance thus far against Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break.

One player who provided excitement throughout pre-season was Alfie Doughty but an injury has kept him out and he is yet to make a single competitive appearance.

Last week, the flying wing-back appeared in an under 21’s clash and managed 70 minutes, scoring one during a 9-0 thrashing of Academy 23.

The wing-back provides a quicker and more direct option than Amari’i Bell, and whilst it would seem that the plan is for Doughty to consistently play in a left-wing-back position, it does not mean that Luton’s current option has to miss out.

Upon Doughty’s arrival, Jones hinted that the young wing-back’s addition could pave the way for Bell to operate as a left-sided centre-back.

The defensive acumen, athleticism and ability to progress the play with his dribbling ability and passing ability make him an interesting option for the Hatters to consider.

Luton have been missing a progressive left-sided defender since the departure of Kal Naismith and they were unable to address that during the summer.

With Doughty seemingly edging closer to full fitness, this international break could be the perfect time for Jones to equip the two players with the necessary instructions to fill these roles.

Of course, Dan Potts has impressed for the most part this season, however, Bell’s athleticism and progressive abilities make him a slightly more favourable option.

It will be interesting to see the team Jones names when the Hatters travel to Hull City on Friday evening and if this situation comes to fruition.

Ultimately, Jones is nearing having a full squad available to him, which will allow him to be adaptable ahead of Friday evening’s kick-off.