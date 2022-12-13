Opinion: Luton Town need to sort the situation with Harry Cornick ASAP

Luton Town will be hoping to continue pushing for the Championship play-offs under new manager Rob Edwards.

The Hatters, who are now under the stewardship of the former Forest Green Rovers and Watford boss, currently sit four points outside of the top-six positions and it remains to be seen if they can mount another push for promotion.

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with the upcoming month of transfer activity allowing Edwards to have his say on the squad after assessing things over the last few weeks.

Luton are in desperate need of signing a centre-back during January, whilst a more youthful Henri Lansbury-type midfielder would also be rather high up on the priority list.

Something else that could rank high up on what Edwards will hope to be doing relatively soon is agreeing a deal with Harry Cornick, with the 27-year-old set to become a free agent in the summer.

Despite not being as integral to Luton’s season as he was last time out, he is still someone who adds something completely different and could still thrive with the Hatters as the season progresses.

A direct runner with bags of pace, he is a completely different option to the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow and Cameron Jerome.

Seemingly third-choice in a two-man attack, there is every chance that the bolstering quick forward could emerge as a regular starter under Edwards, especially with Adebayo not being able to reach the levels he did last time out.

In January, Cornick will be free to sign for a club outside of England on a pre-contract arrangement, whilst he could be available for a cut-price fee for divisional rivals.

A lot of Championship clubs would benefit from having a forward that plays off the shoulder of the last defender in their side when January comes around, placing some importance in trying to strike a deal for the forward who has progressed through the EFL with the Bedfordshire club.

Luton’s biggest strength is their wealth of exciting attacking options and it would be unfortunate to lose a player like Cornick when January comes around, or for free when he becomes a free agent.

It could also mean that the Hatters would have to dip into the transfer or loan market, because whilst they have strength-in-depth in attacking areas, they would lack a pacier option who would cause a different kind of chaos to their current forwards.