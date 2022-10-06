Opinion: Luton Town chief may have to burst out of comfort zone during January transfer window

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has never been too keen on dipping into the loan markets over his seasons in charge at Kenilworth Road.

Ethan Horvath is the club’s only player who is with the Hatters on a temporary basis, with Luton’s goalkeeping crisis at the start of the campaign meaning that a loan agreement made sense.

Jones’ reluctance to bring in loans can be attributed to two main reasons, with the first being the glaring void they can leave in the team when they head back, like when Kieran Dewsbury-Hall left after a mightily productive 2020/21 campaign.

The other reason is that it can hinder the development of the players he has available on permanent contracts, due to a lack of game time as a result of parent clubs issuing demands on how much game time a loanee will get.

However, Jones may need to dip back into the loan market when January comes around, and whilst the squad is as competitive as it has been under Jones’ stewardship, a continuation of defensive injuries will be a concern for the Hatters chief.

Luton possess one of the best defenders in the division in Reece Burke, however, he has been unable to complete more than six games in succession since his arrival in the summer of 2021, with injury concerns getting the better of him.

Gabe Osho is another player whose progress at Kenilworth Road has been impacted by injuries, and whilst the Hatters possess enough versatility to deal with these absences, it drags other players from areas of the pitch where they are more effective.

Of course, Jones may be scanning the market for permanent additions come January, however, given the fact that it was a summer where Luton broke their record transfer fee, and made several other purchases, funds may not be available when the New Year comes.

Young defenders from Premier League clubs have come into the Championship and have thrived in recent seasons and that may emerge as a temporary fix for the slight issue Luton have when it comes to defensive unavailability.

Typically, these younger defenders are good ball carriers, something that Luton have been seemingly trying to address since the departure of Kal Naismith in the summer.

It will be interesting to see how January plays out for the Hatters because apart from a potential defensive recruit, it would be a surprise to see any other additions.