Opinion: Luton Town can be genuine contender for big individual Championship honour this season

Sitting 11th in the Championship after 10 matches, it has been an action-packed start to the season for Luton Town thus far.

Returning their best performance of the campaign thus far immediately before the international break, a 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers, they will be eager to get going again when they resume the season against Hull City on Friday evening.

One development from the early stages of this campaign has been the form of Carlton Morris, with the former Barnsley man certainly justifying why Luton broke their transfer record for the prolific forward.

Netting six times in his last six matches, Morris’s ability to score different types of goals will provide Luton fans with the confidence that he could really thrive as the season progresses.

A real monster in the air, his ability to link through the thirds and run in behind means he is a striker who will keep defenders guessing, whilst he has the technical ability to add another dimension to his attacking play.

Continuing to gain momentum and confidence as this season progresses, Morris has every chance of converting his recent form into routine.

The former Barnsley man has never been the most prolific of strikers during his career, however, with the service he is being provided with, combined with Nathan Jones seemingly getting the most out of him, there is no reason why this cannot continue.

Not only does he have creative talents in James Bree, Jordan Clark and Luke Freeman around him, but he also flourished alongside Cauley Woodrow against Rovers, with the pair first developing an understanding when at Barnsley.

Another reason why Morris may be able to continue scoring at the rate he is at present is the expected return of Alfie Doughty.

The speedy left-wing-back made his Luton return in an under-21’s victory against Academy 23 during last week, proceeding to play for 70 minutes and managed to grab a goal in that time.

A real attacking option who provides direct running and quality in the final third, Morris’ ability to read the game well, and his own pace, could help to develop an excellent understanding and partnership with Luton’s talisman.

Of course, this international break may have sucked out a little momentum for Morris, however, the early signs suggest that the Luton forward can carry this on.

A trip to Hull is next for the Hatters, with no other side coming close to conceding the number of goals as the Tigers, therefore it looks like another opportunity for Morris to continue his excellent record.

If he is able to continue that sort of form throughout the course of the season, then the rate he is scoring at now, suggests he could well be in the mix for the Championship’s Golden Boot, come the end of the season.