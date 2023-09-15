Highlights Embleton's loan move to Derby County seems like a smart decision since he needs match practice and is not fully fit yet.

Sunderland's summer signings in the midfield position have provided competition for Embleton and he will need to perform well at Derby to secure a place in the team.

Embleton's contract situation may be a concern as he will enter the final year of his contract next season, potentially giving Sunderland a chance to cash in on him.

In the end, Elliot Embleton's deadline day loan move away from Sunderland looks to have made a fair amount of sense.

After breaking his foot in a 1-1 draw with Hull City on Boxing Day last year, at the very mid-point of the Black Cats' 2022/23 Championship campaign, Embleton did not make another appearance before the season concluded.

As a result, with Tony Mowbray's side aiming to make a strong start to the campaign to back up their run to the play-offs last season, and Embleton still not yet fully fit, let alone well set in terms of match practice, it would have been a big ask for him to now come straight back into the side.

With that in mind, the season-long loan move to Derby County that the midfielder completed on the final day of the transfer market, looks to have been a good one for those involved.

That should allow Embleton to get the matches he needs under his belt - without Sunderland having to gamble on his fitness - while playing for a club who should themselves be targeting promotion from League One this season, giving the 24-year-old the chance to show those monitoring his progress from the Stadium of Light, just how good he can still.

Indeed, when you consider some of the incomings that Sunderland secured over the course of the window, that may be something Embleton needs to do, if he is to secure his Black Cats future.

What could Sunderland's summer signings mean for Embleton?

While Sunderland may have let Embleton go during the summer window, they have ensured they have not left themselves short in his attacking midfield position, with their business in the market.

Over the course of the window, the Black Cats brought in no fewer than three players who could fill that role at the Stadium of Light, in Jobe Bellingham, Bradley Dack and Adil Aouchiche.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Both Bellingham and Dack have already shown how useful they can be to Sunderland on the pitch with some of their contributions this season. The latter also looks to be a favourite of Mowbray, having previously enjoyed success with him at Blackburn, while at 29-years-old, he also brings some valuable experience to an otherwise relatively young Sunderland squad.

Aouchiche, meanwhile, only joined on deadline day, meaning Sunderland fans have yet to really see what he can do for the club.

Even so, the fact he came through the academy at PSG, and already has over 80 appearances in the French top-flight to his name at the age of 21, does seem to highlight the potential he brings with him to the Stadium of Light.

So, with plenty of quality options now available for Mowbray having a chance to make themselves first choice options in the Black Cats squad this season while Embleton is away, you feel he is going to have to perform particularly well at Derby, to keep himself in Mowbray's thinking, and have a chance of forcing his way back into the side when he returns to the Stadium of Light.

Could Embleton's Sunderland contract situation be a concern?

It is also worth noting that, as things stand, Embleton will be entering the final year of his contract with Sunderland when he is due to return to the club at the end of this season.

That could mean that next summer's transfer window presents the Black Cats with their final chance to cash in on the 24-year-old for some sort of reasonable fee.

Since Bellingham and Aouchiche have both signed long-term contracts at the Stadium of Light this summer, and they also have the option to extend Dack's one-year deal, Sunderland could also be confident of letting Embleton go, without leaving themselves short on options in that area of the field.

It seems, therefore, that while the primary reason for the midfielder's loan move to Derby may have been to build up his fitness and get him some much needed, it has also given him a big chance to remind those at the Stadium of Light of exactly what he can do.

In the circumstances, it seems there is an argument to be made that he is going to have to take full advantage of that opportunity if he is to secure himself a long-term future at the Stadium of Light, meaning the pressure may well be on Embleton, throughout his time with Derby.