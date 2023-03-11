Opinion: Liam Rosenior’s desire for Hull City to sign Brighton striker on permanent deal may be the wrong move

They may have flirted with the relegation zone midway through the season, but Hull City look like they are going to be safely in the Championship for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Tigers were struggling before Liam Rosenior arrived to replace Shota Arveladze in November, and the former right-back has done just fine with six wins, six draws and four defeats from his 16 matches in charge of City.

He’s managed to drag them to 45 points with 11 games to play, which is 13 points above the drop zone and pretty much safely in mid-table, and whilst not mathematically out of the play-off race yet, the Hull hierarchy will be gearing up for another year in the Championship,

There will unlikely be as high a turnover of players as there was last summer, and in terms of what he has already done in the transfer market, Rosenior was able to bolster his squad in the January transfer window a couple of months ago with three loan players – one of those being Aaron Connolly.

Connolly is one of many players who have crossed the Irish Sea as a youngster and moved to England to a top academy, and he was one of the ones that made a breakthrough when at the age of 17 he made his Brighton & Hove Albion debut in 2017.

The Irishman made somewhat of an impact in the 2019-20 season whilst still a teenager as he played 24 times in the Premier League, but his game-time started to dwindle under Graham Potter and in the second half of 2021-22, Connolly was loaned out to Middlesbrough in a bid to seek more game-time.

Just two goals in 18 games were notched for Connolly at Boro, and another loan move came this past summer when Italian second tier side Venezia opted to take him on loan for the season, but that ended in January when after just five outings, he was recalled and then sent to Hull.

Rosenior knows all about Connolly, having worked as a coach for Brighton’s under-23’s when Connolly was in and around that squad, so despite his poor form in his previous two loan departures from the Seagulls he jumped at the chance to re-unite with the 23-year-old.

So far, Connolly has played just six times for City with two goals to his name, with both of those coming in the form of a brace in a 3-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the MKM Stadium, but since hobbling off with a foot injury against Stoke in February he hasn’t been seen, missing their last four matches.

Even though he’s barely been seen, Rosenior has expressed his desire to keep Connolly on a full-time basis when his loan deal expires at the end of the season, but it might not be the smartest move in the world.

Yes, Connolly is 23 years of age and with the right management and coaching he could still improve, but there are considerable risks when considering a permanent move.

Firstly, for a striker Connolly has barely scored during his career, with a record of 12 goals in 85 appearances for senior clubs not exactly setting the world alight – albeit more-than half of his outings have come in the Premier League.

Then there are the wages – Connolly signed a new contract in January 2021 at the Amex Stadium and he will likely be on a good Premier League wage, and that’s a figure Hull likely can’t afford.

Should they be able to strike a deal, then he would perhaps have to be compensated by Brighton and then take a bit of a wage cut to make the move, but it’s still a big risk anyway considering his career goal record.

Connolly does have his upsides – he is quick and can press well from the front if Rosenior wants to play that way, but again the lack of a consistent goalscoring threat would be a worry.

There will be perhaps better and more exciting players out there for cheaper that Rosenior could make a play for in the 2023-24 season, so Rosenior needs to err on the side of caution when it comes to moving for Connolly in the coming months.