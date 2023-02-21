Opinion: Lewis O’Brien has been done no favours by fresh update in Nottingham Forest, Blackburn and EFL saga

While it is three weeks since the January transfer window closed, Lewis O’Brien is still no closer to knowing where he will be playing his football in the second half of this season.

The final day of the January transfer window had seen the Nottingham Forest midfielder agree a loan move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers, until the end of the campaign.

However, a late submission of certain elements of paperwork has so far seen the registration of the 24-year-old by the Ewood Park club, blocked by the EFL.

Rovers though, clearly feeling they have a case for this transfer to be allowed to go through, have appealed that decision, and are now reported to have taken the issue to an independent arbitration panel, as they look to secure the services of O’Brien for their push for a Championship play-off place.

In a statement subsequently released by the club, it was claimed that Blackburn have been pushing for a conclusion to be reached as quickly as possible.

That though appears to be a different stance to what the EFL are taking, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming that the league will wait until the deadline of the 28th February, before submitting their evidence over the issue – which is obviously required before a decision can be made – to the panel.

Given the significance of this appeal to the EFL, you can understand them wanting to take as much time as they possibly can, to put their case in order, before making their submission.

But while that may mean that this approach makes sense for them, it does little to help O’Brien himself.

Having not been registered as part of Forest’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season, the midfielder currently find himself in limbo, unable to play any first-team football until this situation is resolved.

Considering his last appearance came as a late substitute in a League Cup semi final defeat to Manchester United in late January, he will surely be desperate to get back playing as soon as possible.

Consequentially, this delay in the submission of evidence from the EFL will be frustrating for the midfielder, who not only has to wait longer to discover where his future lies, but is missing out on opportunities in the meantime.

Indeed, should a decision be made on the 28th February that rules in Blackburn’s favour, the club will have just 12 games of their regular league campaign in which they could use O’Brien, plus a possible three more, should they make it all the way to the play-off final.

That means O’Brien is looking at a maximum of 15 appearances for Rovers, and even that would count on him being match fit as soon as he arrives, given their next game after that appeal date, is just four days later.

His lack of game time in the interim means it would likely be a big challenge for O’Brien or any player to be ready for that.

As a result, even if this move is eventually be approved, his chance for game time will have diminished greatly from what it would have been had it gone through on time, especially considering Blackburn will have played six league games in the period between deadline day, and appeal day.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that there are MLS clubs keen on a deal for O’Brien who could offer him regular football, but that Forest are holding out for the results of Blackburn’s appeal, due to the fact that they stand to receive more money if a move to the Championship for the midfielder goes through.

But with their own season set to start this weekend, those sides in America may feel unable to wait for O’Brien for much longer.

They too, could therefore be tempted to look for alternative options to the 24-year-old to bolster their squads, and if they complete such an agreement, that could close off another window of opportunity for the midfielder to get back to playing at a senior level on a consistent basis.

It seems therefore, that while those involved in this process will be doing things in the way they feel suits them best, the way that is causing things to play out, is not exactly going to be helping the man at the centre of all this, in O’Brien himself.